Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2019 | 07:16am EDT
Chinese Stocks Slide After Economic Growth Cools

Stocks in China dropped sharply after the economy slowed further in the third quarter, adding to mounting concerns about global growth. 

 
Fed Eyes Another Rate Cut, Weighs When to Stop

Federal Reserve officials are heading into their meeting in two weeks likely to cut interest rates while debating whether they've done enough for now to vaccinate the economy against growing risks of a sharper slowdown. 

 
China Economic Growth Slows Even More in Third Quarter

China's economy expanded by 6% in the third quarter from a year earlier, down from the period before, which hit the bottom end of Beijing's target range for growth this year. 

 
Top Economic Advisers Warned Trump on Tariffs Before China Truce

President Trump's top economic advisers last week arranged an Oval Office briefing with outside experts who warned the president that escalation of trade tensions with China could hurt the economy-and his re-election. 

 
Boris Johnson's Next Brexit Hurdle Is U.K. Parliament

Now that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has secured backing from the European Union for a revised Brexit deal, he must persuade a fractious Parliament to do the same. 

 
The Rental Economy Is at Risk in a Downturn

Americans are less likely to own their homes, cars or even their music these days, giving them flexibility and creating business opportunities, but those businesses are largely untested in an economic downturn. 

 
Fed's Williams Touts Interventions for Stabilizing Short-Term Markets

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said he hasn't decided what he'd like the central bank to do with its short-term rate target when it meets at the end of the month. 

 
Manufacturing Sputters as Broader U.S. Economy Slows

U.S. manufacturing production fell in September, adding to evidence that slowing global growth and trade frictions are weighing on the economy. 

 
U.S. Housing Starts Dropped 9.4% in September

Housing starts, a measure of new-home construction, fell 9.4% in September from the prior month, the Commerce Department said. Economists had expected a 3.2% drop in housing starts.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.07% 0.86486 Delayed Quote.-3.94%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:48aChina's regulator tightens supervision on banks' structured deposit products
RE
07:47aFutures flat as China data gloom overshadows upbeat earnings
RE
07:45aTurkey's forex reserves an Achilles heel if sanctions were to deepen
RE
07:41aAmerican Express quarterly profit rises 6% on higher consumer spending
RE
07:39aSterling slips as investors await Brexit showdown
RE
07:38aZero-sugar sodas drive Coca-Cola revenue beat
RE
07:36aZero-sugar sodas drive Coca-Cola revenue beat
RE
07:35aPORT OF HAMBURG : Innovative vessels visit port of Brussels
PU
07:35aSchlumberger profit beats as international gains offset weak North America
RE
07:33aJ&J's depression drug Spravato wins European panel vote
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1RENAULT : Renault Cuts Revenue Forecast -- WSJ
2SAUDI ARAMCO DELAYS PLANNED IPO UNTIL AFTER EARNINGS UPDATE: sources
3UK heading for 'fairly hard' Brexit if Johnson deal passes
4DANONE : DANONE : 3Q Sales Rose, Adjusts 2019 Guidance to Lower Expectations
5NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : Renault shares slump as profit warning deepens carmaker's problems

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group