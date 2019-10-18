Chinese Stocks Slide After Economic Growth Cools

Stocks in China dropped sharply after the economy slowed further in the third quarter, adding to mounting concerns about global growth.

Fed Eyes Another Rate Cut, Weighs When to Stop

Federal Reserve officials are heading into their meeting in two weeks likely to cut interest rates while debating whether they've done enough for now to vaccinate the economy against growing risks of a sharper slowdown.

China Economic Growth Slows Even More in Third Quarter

China's economy expanded by 6% in the third quarter from a year earlier, down from the period before, which hit the bottom end of Beijing's target range for growth this year.

Top Economic Advisers Warned Trump on Tariffs Before China Truce

President Trump's top economic advisers last week arranged an Oval Office briefing with outside experts who warned the president that escalation of trade tensions with China could hurt the economy-and his re-election.

Boris Johnson's Next Brexit Hurdle Is U.K. Parliament

Now that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has secured backing from the European Union for a revised Brexit deal, he must persuade a fractious Parliament to do the same.

The Rental Economy Is at Risk in a Downturn

Americans are less likely to own their homes, cars or even their music these days, giving them flexibility and creating business opportunities, but those businesses are largely untested in an economic downturn.

Fed's Williams Touts Interventions for Stabilizing Short-Term Markets

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said he hasn't decided what he'd like the central bank to do with its short-term rate target when it meets at the end of the month.

Manufacturing Sputters as Broader U.S. Economy Slows

U.S. manufacturing production fell in September, adding to evidence that slowing global growth and trade frictions are weighing on the economy.

U.S. Housing Starts Dropped 9.4% in September

Housing starts, a measure of new-home construction, fell 9.4% in September from the prior month, the Commerce Department said. Economists had expected a 3.2% drop in housing starts.