U.S. Stocks Waver on Earnings, China Data

U.S. stocks inched lower, but major indexes were still poised to close the week with gains after a strong kickoff to corporate earnings season and an easing of trade tensions with China.

Fed's Clarida Says Central Bank Will 'Act as Appropriate' to Sustain Growth

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said the central bank's rate cuts in July and September provided a 'somewhat more accommodative policy' in response to rising risks to growth, and that the Fed would approach future policy decision on a meeting-by-meeting basis.

U.S. Companies Can't Buck a Strong Dollar

A strong dollar continues to eat into the profit margins of American companies, contributing to what is expected to be 2019's weakest quarter for corporate earnings.

Fed Eyes Another Rate Cut, Weighs When to Stop

Federal Reserve officials are heading into their meeting in two weeks likely to cut interest rates while debating whether they've done enough for now to vaccinate the economy against growing risks of a sharper slowdown.

Cooling Economy Drives China to Prioritize Growth

A further slide in China's economic momentum in the third quarter appears to be galvanizing government priorities around growth again, after years of trying to contain rising debt.

Fed Intervenes in Markets Friday With Temporary and Permanent Liquidity

The New York Fed added $56.65 billion in liquidity to financial markets on Friday.

Boris Johnson Turns On the Charm to Gather Support for Brexit Deal

Prime Minister Boris Johnson began a frantic spell of political salesmanship to try to persuade lawmakers to back his Brexit deal ahead of a decisive vote Saturday.

Top Economic Advisers Warned Trump on Tariffs Before China Truce

President Trump's top economic advisers last week arranged an Oval Office briefing with outside experts who warned the president that escalation of trade tensions with China could hurt the economy-and his re-election.

Consumer-Watchdog Settlements Reach Four-Year High

Consumers harmed by financial firms got back $777 million through actions by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau during the last fiscal year, the largest amount in four years.

The Rental Economy Is at Risk in a Downturn

Americans are less likely to own their homes, cars or even their music these days, giving them flexibility and creating business opportunities, but those businesses are largely untested in an economic downturn.