Stocks Tick Higher Despite Extended Brexit Uncertainty

Global stocks edged higher as investors awaited fresh developments on the U.K.'s divorce from the European Union, trade talks between China and the U.S. and activity by major central banks.

Prospect of President Warren Spooks Energy Investors

Of all the market-moving tweets these days, one in particular from Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Elizabeth Warren is sending shivers through the oil industry.

Economy Week Ahead: U.S. Existing-Home Sales and Durable Goods, Eurozone Flash PMIs

In the week ahead, data on U.S. durable-goods orders, along with eurozone figures on activity at factories and service providers, will be watched for signs of a further slowdown in manufacturing.

Johnson Prepares to Put Brexit Deal to Vote After Foiled First Try

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to bring his Brexit deal back to Parliament this week for a critical vote, after lawmakers forced him to ask the European Union for another delay to Britain's withdrawal.

Japan Exports Fell for 10th Straight Month in September

Japan's exports declined for the 10th straight month in September as demand continued to slow in the nation's major trade partners such as the U.S. and China.

Oil Prices Set to Climb? Investors Aren't Betting on It

Bets on rising U.S. oil prices have hit a nine-month low, underscoring investors' concerns that a slowing economy will dent demand for crude at a time when the world is awash in oil.

Financial Markets Face Fresh Wave of Political Uncertainty

The U.K. Parliament's decision to postpone a final vote on the country's exit from the European Union marks the latest geopolitical development likely to swing financial markets, highlighting the extreme levels of uncertainty that some investors worry isn't being properly accounted for with U.S. stocks near all-time highs.

Officials View Trade Uncertainty as Biggest Global Economic Risk

Finance ministers and central bankers who were at the IMF's fall meetings said the biggest risks to the global economy are trade-related uncertainties and divisions among nations over how to reduce them.

Fed's Clarida Says Central Bank Will 'Act as Appropriate' to Sustain Growth

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said the central bank's rate cuts in July and September provided a 'somewhat more accommodative policy' in response to rising risks to growth, and that the Fed would approach future policy decision on a meeting-by-meeting basis.