Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/21/2019 | 07:16am EDT
Stocks Tick Higher Despite Extended Brexit Uncertainty

Global stocks edged higher as investors awaited fresh developments on the U.K.'s divorce from the European Union, trade talks between China and the U.S. and activity by major central banks. 

 
Prospect of President Warren Spooks Energy Investors

Of all the market-moving tweets these days, one in particular from Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Elizabeth Warren is sending shivers through the oil industry. 

 
Economy Week Ahead: U.S. Existing-Home Sales and Durable Goods, Eurozone Flash PMIs

In the week ahead, data on U.S. durable-goods orders, along with eurozone figures on activity at factories and service providers, will be watched for signs of a further slowdown in manufacturing. 

 
Johnson Prepares to Put Brexit Deal to Vote After Foiled First Try

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to bring his Brexit deal back to Parliament this week for a critical vote, after lawmakers forced him to ask the European Union for another delay to Britain's withdrawal. 

 
Japan Exports Fell for 10th Straight Month in September

Japan's exports declined for the 10th straight month in September as demand continued to slow in the nation's major trade partners such as the U.S. and China. 

 
Oil Prices Set to Climb? Investors Aren't Betting on It

Bets on rising U.S. oil prices have hit a nine-month low, underscoring investors' concerns that a slowing economy will dent demand for crude at a time when the world is awash in oil. 

 
Financial Markets Face Fresh Wave of Political Uncertainty

The U.K. Parliament's decision to postpone a final vote on the country's exit from the European Union marks the latest geopolitical development likely to swing financial markets, highlighting the extreme levels of uncertainty that some investors worry isn't being properly accounted for with U.S. stocks near all-time highs. 

 
Officials View Trade Uncertainty as Biggest Global Economic Risk

Finance ministers and central bankers who were at the IMF's fall meetings said the biggest risks to the global economy are trade-related uncertainties and divisions among nations over how to reduce them. 

 
Fed's Clarida Says Central Bank Will 'Act as Appropriate' to Sustain Growth

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said the central bank's rate cuts in July and September provided a 'somewhat more accommodative policy' in response to rising risks to growth, and that the Fed would approach future policy decision on a meeting-by-meeting basis.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.59% 0.86017 Delayed Quote.-4.14%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.71% 58.8 Delayed Quote.9.05%
WTI -0.28% 53.35 Delayed Quote.16.30%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:31aMINISTRY OF DEFENSE OF RUSSIAN FEDERATION : Russian Defence Minister speaks at the plenary meeting of the IX Beijing Xiangshan Forum
PU
07:30aCurrency risks? U.S. corporates yawn
RE
07:30aHopes for progress in trade war and Brexit buoy stocks
RE
07:30aWarburg Pincus-backed ESR relaunches larger Hong Kong IPO of up to $1.45 billion
RE
07:29aEU revises up German 2018 budget surplus, next year's easing seen small
RE
07:26aIPSWICH BOROUGH COUNCIL : Lots to Grow on Allotments
PU
07:25aDollar downbeat as Brexit optimism lifts pound and euro
RE
07:23aDollar downbeat as Brexit optimism lifts pound and euro
RE
07:18aBillion-dollar lawsuits accuse drugmakers, distributors of fueling U.S. opioid crisis
RE
07:16aONS OFFICE FOR NATIONAL STATISTICS : What can your website and managers tell you about the potential success of your business?
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BOMBARDIER INC. : Long-haul, fuel efficient jets underpin demand at Las Vegas air show
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : hires KPMG for independent audit after FT allegations
3Thomson Reuters says engaged in CEO succession planning
4CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIES PLC : CAPITAL UNTIES PROPERTIES : Nicholas Candy's firm mulls possible offer for..
5Warburg Pincus-backed ESR relaunches larger HK IPO of up to $1.45 billion

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group