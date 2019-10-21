Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

10/21/2019 | 06:16pm BST
U.K. Parliament Set to Vote on Brexit Deal, After Second Attempt Fails

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was set to put his Brexit deal to a vote in Parliament on Tuesday, in the first test of whether he was won over enough lawmakers to his plan to pull the U.K. out of the European Union. 

 
U.S. Stocks Climb to Start a Busy Week of Earnings

U.S. stocks inched higher as earnings season rolled on and investors continued to track developments in the U.K.'s divorce from the European Union. 

 
Hopes for Brexit Resolution Lift Government-Bond Yields

U.S. government-bond prices fell as investors expressed optimism that U.K. lawmakers are poised to resolve the uncertainty surrounding Brexit. 

 
Fed Adds $58.15 Billion in Liquidity on Monday

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York injected $58.15 billion in overnight liquidity into financial markets, as part of an effort to help tame volatility in short-term rate markets with temporary and permanent injections of liquidity. 

 
China's Crackdown on Risky Deposits Ignores Structural Problem

Chinese authorities are cracking down on structured deposits, which have swelled to $1.5 trillion, but they are ignoring the reasons they are so appealing to both banks and their customers to protect zombie companies. 

 
Made in Taiwan: Seeds of Future Bond-Market Volatility

Asia's insurance behemoths, particularly in Taiwan, pose a growing risk to the U.S. corporate bond market after a multiyear binge on greenback debt. 

 
Prospect of President Warren Spooks Energy Investors

Of all the market-moving tweets these days, one in particular from Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Elizabeth Warren is sending shivers through the oil industry. 

 
Former Third Avenue Management CEO Moves Into Indexes

David Barse, whose career as chief executive of Third Avenue Management unraveled in 2015, is back on Wall Street pitching a better way to invest in indexes. 

 
Japan Exports Fell for 10th Straight Month in September

Japan's exports declined for the 10th straight month in September as demand continued to slow in the nation's major trade partners such as the U.S. and China. 

 
Oil Prices Set to Climb? Investors Aren't Betting on It

Bets on rising U.S. oil prices have hit a nine-month low, underscoring investors' concerns that a slowing economy will dent demand for crude at a time when the world is awash in oil.

