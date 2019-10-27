Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

10/27/2019 | 09:16pm EDT
Economy Week Ahead: Economic Growth, Fed Statement, Jobs Report

The coming week is a triple header of major economic news in the U.S.: the first-read of third-quarter economic growth, a policy statement from the Federal Reserve and October's jobs report. 

 
China Woos U.S. and Other Foreign Companies as Trade War Takes Toll

China has stepped up its charm offensive to attract U.S. and other foreign companies in recent weeks, seeking to offset the debilitating impact of the trade war while still exchanging blistering comments with Washington. 

 
Hong Kong Banks, Long Fat and Happy, Confront Leaner Times

Hong Kong's longstanding status as one of the world's most profitable banking markets is under threat as the economy is stung by the U.S.-China trade war, slowing Chinese growth and months of antigovernment protests. 

 
The Race Is On for The Future of Bond Trading

Wall Street has a new bond king in MarketAxess, but as always, there are rivals for the crown. 

 
Gold Loses Luster, Yen Falters as Investors' Outlook Improves

Money managers are scaling back wagers on gold, the Japanese yen and other popular havens, betting that the outlook for the U.S.-China trade war and Brexit will continue to improve. 

 
U.S. Factory Slump Shows Manufacturing Isn't the Bellwether It Used to Be

The fate of American factories is often viewed as a bellwether for the overall economy, though that link may be weaker now that manufacturing firms make up a smaller share of the economy and labor market. 

 
Twilight of the Stock Pickers: Hedge Fund Kings Face a Reckoning

Clients are withdrawing money at record rates and prominent funds are closing as portfolio managers find it harder to navigate markets and deliver returns. "I wasn't having fun." 

 
What to Expect When You're Expecting Less Inflation

Hardly anybody expects much in the way of inflation anymore. That is a big problem for the Federal Reserve. 

 
Anti-Money-Laundering Watchdog Provides More Guidance on Beneficial Ownership Transparency

The Financial Action Task Force, an intergovernmental body that sets standards for combating money laundering and terrorist financing, said countries that rely on a single approach are less effective in obtaining accurate and timely information about the ownership of an entity. 

 
U.S. Deficit Hits Seven-Year High

The U.S. spent nearly $1 trillion more in fiscal 2019 than it took in, the highest deficit in seven years that would have been bigger without a rebound in corporate tax revenue.

