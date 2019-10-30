U.S. Economy Grew at 1.9% Rate in the Third Quarter

The pace of U.S. economic growth slowed slightly during the third quarter as business investment declined, although solid consumer spending and an improvement in the housing sector kept economic growth on track.

Treasury Exploring New Debt Products, Including 20-Year Bond

The Treasury Department is considering several possible new debt products, including a 20-year Treasury bond and a new floating-rate note linked to the proposed replacement for the troubled London interbank offered rate.

Global Stocks Drift Lower Ahead of Fed Decision

Stocks edged lower amid disappointing earnings and as investors awaited the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates.

Fed Eyes Third Rate Cut, but Faces Questions Over What Comes Next

Federal Reserve officials are leaning toward cutting their benchmark interest rate at the conclusion of their two-day meeting on Wednesday. But how do they frame what happens after that?

Bolton Expressed Concerns About Giuliani in Ukraine, Adviser to Testify

National security adviser John Bolton warned U.S. diplomats in June that Rudy Giuliani, President Trump's personal attorney, could pose an obstacle to improving relations with Ukraine, according to prepared testimony by a State Department official.

Mexican Economy Barely Grew in Third Quarter

Mexico's economic activity expanded modestly in the third quarter amid weakness in industrial production and a slowdown in services, keeping the economy on track this year for its weakest performance in a decade.

China Seeks to Reassure Over Small Rural Bank's Health

A small Chinese rural bank said that authorities have assured the safety of its deposits following a flurry of withdrawals, as China's anti-corruption watchdog investigates its former chairman.

Cash-Market Volatility Adds to Worries Facing Libor Replacement

Turmoil in short-term money markets has rattled a protracted effort to phase in a new borrowing benchmark meant to eventually underpin trillions of dollars in lending contracts.

Derivatives Market Watchdog Promises Movement on Long-Stalled Measures

The Trump administration's pick to oversee the nation's derivatives markets plans to take a more industry-friendly approach than some of his Democratic predecessors and wrap up unfinished business.