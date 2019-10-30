Fed Cuts Rate for Third Time This Year, Signals Pause

The Federal Reserve cut interest rates for the third time this year and began to downplay expectations of further cuts for now.

U.S. Growth Settles in at Low Gear in Third Quarter

GDP rose at an annual rate of 1.9%, with consumer spending and housing investment offsetting a business-investment drop.

Stocks Little Changed After Fed Cuts Rates

U.S. stocks were little changed after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates and signaled a pause in further easing.

Chile Cancels APEC Summit, Where U.S. Hoped to Sign Deal With China

Chile's president, Sebastián Piñera, said his government canceled plans to host an Asia-Pacific trade summit in November, clouding prospects for the speedy conclusion of a "phase one" trade agreement between the U.S. and China.

Bank of Canada Stands Pat on Rate

Bank of Canada officials considered an insurance cut to shelter the economy from rising global headwinds before deciding to leave the key rate on hold this week, Governor Stephen Poloz said.

U.S. Private Sector Added 125,000 Jobs in October

Private employers in the U.S. nonfarm sector added more jobs in October that economists expected, according to the ADP National Employment Report.

Crude-Oil Inventories Climb More Than Forecast

U.S. crude-oil inventories rose by 5.7 million barrels last week, much more than the 800,000-barrel rise analysts expected, while stockpiles of gasoline and other fuels declined, government data showed.

Treasury Exploring New Debt Products, Including 20-Year Bond

The Treasury Department is considering several possible new debt products as officials seek more ways to attract investment as budget analysts expect years of continued growth in federal budget deficits.

Bolton Expressed Concerns About Giuliani in Ukraine, Adviser to Testify

National security adviser John Bolton warned U.S. diplomats in June that Rudy Giuliani could pose an obstacle to improving relations with Ukraine, according to prepared testimony by a State Department official.

Mexican Economy Barely Grew in Third Quarter

Mexico's economic activity expanded modestly in the third quarter amid weakness in industrial production and a slowdown in services, keeping the economy on track this year for its weakest performance in a decade.