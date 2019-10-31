Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

10/31/2019 | 05:16am EDT
Fed Cuts Rate for Third Time This Year, Signals Pause

The Federal Reserve cut interest rates for the third time this year and began to downplay expectations of further reductions for now. 

 
Chinese Manufacturing Slumps to Eight-Month Low

Chinese manufacturing activity fell to an eight-month low in October, raising another warning signal as hopes for a temporary truce in the U.S.-China trade talks were dealt a further blow. 

 
As Fed Cuts Rates, China Has Few Good Options

The Federal Reserve cut rates again Wednesday but China's central bank has so far declined to follow suit, even with manufacturing activity on a downward slide. 

 
China Says Trade Talks with U.S. Remain on Track

China's Commerce Ministry said Thursday that trade talks with the U.S. remained on track despite the cancellation of a summit of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation members in Chile. 

 
Bank of Japan, Leaving Rates Unchanged, Suggests Further Lowering Is Possible

The Bank of Japan added more pointed language about a possible interest-rate cut in its guidance for future policy without making any immediate changes. 

 
China Is About to Switch On 5G. It's Behind the U.S., but Not for Long.

China plans to turn on its first 5G networks Friday, setting up the country to leapfrog other nations in deploying the superfast cellular technology at the center of a technological arms race between China and the U.S. 

 
Brazil Central Bank Cuts Benchmark Rate to 5%

Brazil's central bank cut rates for the third time in as many months, extending a period of historically low borrowing costs that is changing consumers' and investors' behavior. 

 
Chicago Fed Board Chairwoman Pramaggiore Steps Down Amid Probe of Former Employer

Anne Pramaggiore resigned soon after she abruptly retired from her job as chief executive of the utilities unit of Exelon Corp. 

 
Poultry Stocks Take Wing With Lifting of China Import Ban

Share prices of chicken producers have taken flight following China's lifting of a four-year old ban on importing poultry from the U.S. 

 
U.S. Growth Settles in at Low Gear in Third Quarter

GDP rose at an annual rate of 1.9%, with consumer spending and housing investment offsetting a business-investment drop.

