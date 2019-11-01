Global Stocks Rise Ahead of Jobs Report

Stocks in Asia and Europe rose as investors perused economic data and corporate earnings for clues on the health of the global economy ahead of the U.S. jobs report.

Europe's Banks Confront Their Harsh Reality

Ultralow interest rates and political and economic uncertainty are forcing Europe's banks to confront an imperative they have been slow to respond to: cut costs fast or risk falling even further behind U.S. rivals.

Trump Says U.S. and China Looking for New Site to Sign Trade Deal

President Trump said China and the U.S. are in the process of selecting a new site to sign what he has called phase one of a broader trade agreement between the two countries.

Proxy Advisory Firm Sues SEC Over New Rules

The nation's biggest shareholder advisory firm sued the Securities and Exchange Commission over new rules meant to give investors more transparency into how they make recommendations.

Trump Says Hard to Do Trade Deal With U.K. Under Johnson Brexit Deal

President Trump said that it would be difficult to negotiate a trade deal with the U.K. if it leaves the European Union on terms agreed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Glynn's Take: Australia's Gentle Turning Point More Visible

When Reserve Bank of Australia Gov. Philip Lowe first began talking about a "gentle turning point" in the economy before Parliament in August, it was widely dismissed as routine cheerleading.

China Caixin Manufacturing PMI Rose in October

A private gauge of China's factory activity showed an expansion for the third straight month in October due to renewed strength in exports, contrasting with the official gauge showing a contraction for the sixth consecutive month.

Hong Kong Retail Sales Fell in September

Hong Kong's retail sales fell sharply in September, as the monthslong protests in the city continued to weigh on nearly every aspect of the economy.

South Korea Exports Fall, Inflation Picks Up But Stays Below Target

South Korea's exports declined for the 11th consecutive month in October, as it continues to feel the pinch from global trade tensions. The country's inflation picked up in October but remained well below its 2% target.

GM Strike Expected to Cloud Jobs Report

The Labor Department will issue its broadest measure of the U.S. job market, providing an update on the state of the labor market amid a broader easing of economic growth.