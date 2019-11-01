Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/01/2019 | 01:16pm EDT
U.S. Stocks Climb on Strong Jobs Report

U.S. stocks climbed after a strong October jobs report reassured investors about the pace of growth, putting the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite on track to close at new highs. 

 
Analysis: Jobs Report Supports Fed Case to Pause Rate Cuts

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell signaled this week the central bank was done cutting interest rates unless it sees a serious slowdown in economic activity. Friday's employment report justifies that pause for now. 

 
U.S. Payrolls Grow by 128,000 Despite GM Strike; Jobless Rate 3.6%

U.S. employers hired at a solid clip in October, the latest evidence that the economy remains firmly in growth mode. 

 
Fed's Rosengren Says U.S. Economy Doesn't Need More Help After Dissenting Rate Vote

Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren said he dissented from Wednesday's vote to cut interest rates because he believes the U.S. economy is strong enough that it doesn't need further help. 

 
U.S. Factory Sector Contracts More Slowly in October

The Institute for Supply Management's manufacturing index increased slightly to 48.3 in October from 47.8 in September. The reading was below economists' expectations of a reading of 49.1. 

 
Europe's Banks Confront Their Harsh Reality

Ultralow interest rates and political and economic uncertainty are forcing Europe's banks to confront an imperative they have been slow to respond to: cut costs fast or risk falling even further behind U.S. rivals. 

 
China Tightens Online Sales of E-Cigarettes

China called on companies and e-commerce platforms to stop selling e-cigarettes online, in a bid to curb underage vaping as global health authorities raise alarms about its potential effect on public health. 

 
Global Factory Slowdown Takes Toll on Jobs

Factory output continued to weaken in many parts of the world during October, according to surveys of purchasing managers, and there were signs the sector's long slowdown is taking a rising toll on jobs. 

 
Investors to Big Oil: Make It Rain

Investors want just one thing from the world's biggest oil companies-cash-but it is becoming harder for the oil giants to deliver. 

 
For Stocks, Three Fed Cuts Tends to Be Sweet Spot

Going back to 1982, stocks have produced higher-than-average returns when the Fed has finished its easing cycle at the third rate cut and either middling or negative returns when the Fed has had to ease policy further.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.94% 27302.99 Delayed Quote.15.94%
LONDON BRENT OIL 3.97% 61.26 Delayed Quote.13.78%
NASDAQ 100 0.63% 8135.635892 Delayed Quote.27.13%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.86% 8364.257066 Delayed Quote.24.74%
S&P 500 0.81% 3062.3 Delayed Quote.21.17%
WTI 2.70% 55.71 Delayed Quote.22.14%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:49pExxon, Chevron earnings fall on lower oil and gas prices
RE
01:48pOil rises 3% on U.S.-China trade hopes, but set for weekly drop
RE
01:47pU.S., CHINA REACH CONSENSUS ON PRINCIPLES AFTER TRADE TALKS : Xinhua
RE
01:47pLogistics Hiring Growth Slows on Industrial Weakness
DJ
01:46pOil rises 3% on U.S.-China trade hopes, but set for weekly drop
RE
01:40pWhite House adviser Kudlow sees optimism over China trade deal
RE
01:38pOFFICE OF FOSSIL ENERGY : U.S. Department of Energy Announces $4M for Projects to Collaborate Internationally and Accelerate CCUS Technologies
PU
01:18pExxon Mobil profit halves on weak oil prices, chemicals margins
RE
01:16pTop Fed Officials Signal Comfort with Fed Decision to Pause Rate Cuts
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global shares, crude prices rise on U.S., China data
2AMGEN : Amgen To Invest In Chinese Biotech -- WSJ
3NOVO NORDISK AS : NOVO NORDISK : nudges up 2019 sales outlook as new drugs excel
4NEL : CORRECTION: Nel ASA: Invitation to presentation of Q3 2019 results
5Trump says U.S., China to announce new venue to ink trade deal soon

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group