U.S. Stocks Climb on Strong Jobs Report

U.S. stocks climbed after a strong October jobs report reassured investors about the pace of growth, putting the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite on track to close at new highs.

Analysis: Jobs Report Supports Fed Case to Pause Rate Cuts

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell signaled this week the central bank was done cutting interest rates unless it sees a serious slowdown in economic activity. Friday's employment report justifies that pause for now.

U.S. Payrolls Grow by 128,000 Despite GM Strike; Jobless Rate 3.6%

U.S. employers hired at a solid clip in October, the latest evidence that the economy remains firmly in growth mode.

Fed's Rosengren Says U.S. Economy Doesn't Need More Help After Dissenting Rate Vote

Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren said he dissented from Wednesday's vote to cut interest rates because he believes the U.S. economy is strong enough that it doesn't need further help.

U.S. Factory Sector Contracts More Slowly in October

The Institute for Supply Management's manufacturing index increased slightly to 48.3 in October from 47.8 in September. The reading was below economists' expectations of a reading of 49.1.

Europe's Banks Confront Their Harsh Reality

Ultralow interest rates and political and economic uncertainty are forcing Europe's banks to confront an imperative they have been slow to respond to: cut costs fast or risk falling even further behind U.S. rivals.

China Tightens Online Sales of E-Cigarettes

China called on companies and e-commerce platforms to stop selling e-cigarettes online, in a bid to curb underage vaping as global health authorities raise alarms about its potential effect on public health.

Global Factory Slowdown Takes Toll on Jobs

Factory output continued to weaken in many parts of the world during October, according to surveys of purchasing managers, and there were signs the sector's long slowdown is taking a rising toll on jobs.

Investors to Big Oil: Make It Rain

Investors want just one thing from the world's biggest oil companies-cash-but it is becoming harder for the oil giants to deliver.

For Stocks, Three Fed Cuts Tends to Be Sweet Spot

Going back to 1982, stocks have produced higher-than-average returns when the Fed has finished its easing cycle at the third rate cut and either middling or negative returns when the Fed has had to ease policy further.