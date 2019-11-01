Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/01/2019 | 07:16pm EDT
Top Fed Officials Signal Comfort With Pause in Rate Cuts

Top Federal Reserve officials underscored the central bank's expectation that it could pause from further rate cuts as it assesses the economy in the coming weeks during remarks on Friday. 

 
S&P 500, Nasdaq Close at New Highs

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite closed at new highs after a strong October jobs report reassured investors about the pace of growth. 

 
Analysis: Jobs Report Supports Fed Case to Pause Rate Cuts

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell signaled this week the central bank was done cutting interest rates unless it sees a serious slowdown in economic activity. Friday's employment report justifies that pause for now. 

 
Job Gains Help Extend U.S. Economic Growth

The U.S. economy has cooled but continues to expand with employers hiring, consumers spending and growth stabilizing. 

 
U.S. Factory Sector Contracts More Slowly in October

The Institute for Supply Management's manufacturing index increased slightly to 48.3 in October from 47.8 in September. The reading was below economists' expectations of a reading of 49.1. 

 
Europe's Banks Confront Their Harsh Reality

Ultralow interest rates and political and economic uncertainty are forcing Europe's banks to confront an imperative they have been slow to respond to: cut costs fast or risk falling even further behind U.S. rivals. 

 
China Tightens Online Sales of E-Cigarettes

China called on companies and e-commerce platforms to stop selling e-cigarettes online, in a bid to curb underage vaping as global health authorities raise alarms about its potential effect on public health. 

 
Global Factory Slowdown Takes Toll on Jobs

Factory output continued to weaken in many parts of the world during October, according to surveys of purchasing managers, and there were signs the sector's long slowdown is taking a rising toll on jobs. 

 
U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls Five From Last Week to 691 -- Baker Hughes

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by five in the past week to 691, the lowest level since April 2017, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes 

 
Investors to Big Oil: Make It Rain

Investors want just one thing from the world's biggest oil companies-cash-but it is becoming harder for the oil giants to deliver.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAKER HUGHES 2.34% 21.9 Delayed Quote.-0.47%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.11% 27347.36 Delayed Quote.15.94%
LONDON BRENT OIL 5.04% 61.65 Delayed Quote.13.78%
NASDAQ 100 0.96% 8161.166963 Delayed Quote.27.13%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.13% 8386.39787 Delayed Quote.24.74%
S&P 500 0.97% 3066.91 Delayed Quote.21.17%
WTI 3.66% 56.06 Delayed Quote.22.14%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:33pALLIANCE FOR AMERICAN MANUFACTURING : Some Senators are Mad That Their Retirement Plans May Soon Invest in Chinese Firms
PU
07:24pPresident Xi goes to Iowa? Trump floats farm state to seal trade deal
RE
07:23pU.S. disappointed by WTO decision allowing China to slap trade sanctions on U.S. goods
RE
07:23pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Chinese, US chief trade negotiators hold phone talks
PU
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:08pCITY OF VICTORIA : Carbon Monoxide Awareness Week is November 1 - 7
PU
07:05pIowa? Trump Floats Farm State as Venue for Signing U.S.-China Trade Pact
DJ
06:43pU.S.-China trade deal in sight after progress in high-level talks
RE
06:37pCHRISTOPHER MURPHY : Murphy, colleagues urge administration to reverse decision to restrict u.s. commercial air travel to cuba
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1New Scholarships Available for Military Families; Apply Now for Corvias Foundation Scholarships for Militar..
2Zero Hash Announces Partnerships with Number of Large Chicago Trading Firms
3MEDX HEALTH CORP : MEDX HEALTH CORP. : Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement
4SPARK POWER GROUP INC. : SPARK POWER ADVANCESGROWTH STRATEGY WITH ADDITION OF ONE WIND SERVICES TO SPARK POWER..
5HEMISPHERE MEDIA GROUP, INC. : HEMISPHERE MEDIA : to Host Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group