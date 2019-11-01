Top Fed Officials Signal Comfort With Pause in Rate Cuts

Top Federal Reserve officials underscored the central bank's expectation that it could pause from further rate cuts as it assesses the economy in the coming weeks during remarks on Friday.

S&P 500, Nasdaq Close at New Highs

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite closed at new highs after a strong October jobs report reassured investors about the pace of growth.

Analysis: Jobs Report Supports Fed Case to Pause Rate Cuts

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell signaled this week the central bank was done cutting interest rates unless it sees a serious slowdown in economic activity. Friday's employment report justifies that pause for now.

Job Gains Help Extend U.S. Economic Growth

The U.S. economy has cooled but continues to expand with employers hiring, consumers spending and growth stabilizing.

U.S. Factory Sector Contracts More Slowly in October

The Institute for Supply Management's manufacturing index increased slightly to 48.3 in October from 47.8 in September. The reading was below economists' expectations of a reading of 49.1.

Europe's Banks Confront Their Harsh Reality

Ultralow interest rates and political and economic uncertainty are forcing Europe's banks to confront an imperative they have been slow to respond to: cut costs fast or risk falling even further behind U.S. rivals.

China Tightens Online Sales of E-Cigarettes

China called on companies and e-commerce platforms to stop selling e-cigarettes online, in a bid to curb underage vaping as global health authorities raise alarms about its potential effect on public health.

Global Factory Slowdown Takes Toll on Jobs

Factory output continued to weaken in many parts of the world during October, according to surveys of purchasing managers, and there were signs the sector's long slowdown is taking a rising toll on jobs.

U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls Five From Last Week to 691 -- Baker Hughes

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by five in the past week to 691, the lowest level since April 2017, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes

Investors to Big Oil: Make It Rain

Investors want just one thing from the world's biggest oil companies-cash-but it is becoming harder for the oil giants to deliver.