Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/03/2019 | 09:16pm EST
Economy Week Ahead: Factory Orders, Trade Data from the U.S. and China, Bank of England Rate Decision

In the week ahead, the U.S. Commerce Department issues figures on factory orders and international trade, while China releases trade data of its own. The Bank of England will issue a decision on its key interest rate. 

 
Small Caps Absent in Stocks' March to Records

While the S&P 500 has surged 22% this year, setting multiple record closes, the Russell 2000 index of small-cap stocks has been left behind. 

 
Biotech Value Stocks Climb Out of Sick Bed

Recent good news from Biogen and Bristol-Myers Squibb bolsters hope that years of weak performance may be ending. 

 
Small Businesses Brace for Hurdles in Shell-Company Bills

Small businesses are assessing the potential costs of complying with requirements under proposals in both chambers of Congress aimed at limiting the use of anonymous shell companies. 

 
Berkshire Hathaway's Cash Pile Hits a Record

Berkshire Hathaway's cash pile hit a record in the third quarter, as Warren Buffett continued his hunt for large companies to buy at attractive prices. 

 
Top Fed Officials Signal Comfort With Pause in Rate Cuts

Top Federal Reserve officials underscored the central bank's expectation that it could pause from further rate cuts as it assesses the economy in the coming weeks during remarks on Friday. 

 
S&P 500, Nasdaq Close at New Highs

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite closed at new highs after a strong October jobs report reassured investors about the pace of growth. 

 
Analysis: Jobs Report Supports Fed Case to Pause Rate Cuts

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell signaled this week the central bank was done cutting interest rates unless it sees a serious slowdown in economic activity. Friday's employment report justifies that pause for now. 

 
Job Gains Help Extend U.S. Economic Growth

The U.S. economy has cooled but continues to expand with employers hiring, consumers spending and growth stabilizing. 

 
U.S. Factory Sector Contracts More Slowly in October

The Institute for Supply Management's manufacturing index increased slightly to 48.3 in October from 47.8 in September. The reading was below economists' expectations of a reading of 49.1.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. 1.40% 323400 Delayed Quote.5.69%
BIOGEN INC. 0.16% 299.2 Delayed Quote.-0.57%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.11% 27347.36 Delayed Quote.17.23%
NASDAQ 100 0.96% 8161.166963 Delayed Quote.27.71%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.13% 8386.39787 Delayed Quote.24.97%
S&P 500 0.97% 3066.91 Delayed Quote.22.34%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:28pRENMIN UNIVERSITY OF CHINA : Du Peng Leads Delegation To Visit China Tai Wan
PU
09:18pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China confident about fulfilling pledge on $30t of imports
PU
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:08pPREMIER OF GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC : 2019/11/04Premier Li urges improving connection among SCO members
PU
09:06pOil edges down; eyes on data amid trade deal hopes
RE
08:33pVenezuela's Maduro pledges funds for Argentine shipyard to finish PDVSA tankers
RE
08:31pMcDonald's ousts CEO over consensual relationship with employee
RE
08:31pMcDonald's ousts CEO over consensual relationship with employee
RE
08:27pBritain's plan to raise minimum wage backed by review
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Saudi Aramco kick-starts what could be world's biggest IPO, offers scant details
2SAUDI ARAMCO: the oil colossus
3U.S. MAY NOT NEED TO IMPOSE AUTO TARIFFS THIS MONTH: Bloomberg, citing Ross
4Asian shares extend gains on trade deal hopes, U.S. job boost
5SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION S : SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES SJSC : Aramco says attack did not impact finance..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group