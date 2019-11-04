Economy Week Ahead: Factory Orders, Trade Data from the U.S. and China, Bank of England Rate Decision

In the week ahead, the U.S. Commerce Department issues figures on factory orders and international trade, while China releases trade data of its own. The Bank of England will issue a decision on its key interest rate.

Small Caps Absent in Stocks' March to Records

While the S&P 500 has surged 22% this year, setting multiple record closes, the Russell 2000 index of small-cap stocks has been left behind.

Biotech Value Stocks Climb Out of Sick Bed

Recent good news from Biogen and Bristol-Myers Squibb bolsters hope that years of weak performance may be ending.

Small Businesses Brace for Hurdles in Shell-Company Bills

Small businesses are assessing the potential costs of complying with requirements under proposals in both chambers of Congress aimed at limiting the use of anonymous shell companies.

Berkshire Hathaway's Cash Pile Hits a Record

Berkshire Hathaway's cash pile hit a record in the third quarter, as Warren Buffett continued his hunt for large companies to buy at attractive prices.

Top Fed Officials Signal Comfort With Pause in Rate Cuts

Top Federal Reserve officials underscored the central bank's expectation that it could pause from further rate cuts as it assesses the economy in the coming weeks during remarks on Friday.

S&P 500, Nasdaq Close at New Highs

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite closed at new highs after a strong October jobs report reassured investors about the pace of growth.

Analysis: Jobs Report Supports Fed Case to Pause Rate Cuts

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell signaled this week the central bank was done cutting interest rates unless it sees a serious slowdown in economic activity. Friday's employment report justifies that pause for now.

Job Gains Help Extend U.S. Economic Growth

The U.S. economy has cooled but continues to expand with employers hiring, consumers spending and growth stabilizing.

U.S. Factory Sector Contracts More Slowly in October

The Institute for Supply Management's manufacturing index increased slightly to 48.3 in October from 47.8 in September. The reading was below economists' expectations of a reading of 49.1.