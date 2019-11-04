Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

11/04/2019 | 03:16pm EST
Fed Survey Shows Business Loan Demand Weakened in Third Quarter

Demand for business loans weakened in the third quarter as bank customers dialed back their plans for new plant and equipment investment, according to a Federal Reserve survey. 

 
Stocks Move Toward Highs on Optimism Over Trade, Earnings

Stocks were lifted by rallying bank and energy shares and optimism on progress on U.S.-China trade negotiations. 

 
Fed Chairman Powell to Testify Before Congressional Committee on Nov. 13

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is set to testify on the economic outlook before the Joint Economic Committee on Nov. 13, the committee said on Monday. 

 
Former Top Fed Staffers Say Average Inflation Targeting Won't Work

A new paper by top former Federal Reserve staffers shoots down a new way of potentially bolstering the Fed's inflation target at a time when central bank tools to deal with an economic downturn are limited. 

 
Newell Bonds Slide in Downgrade Fallout, Treasury Yields Climb

Newell Brands' bonds dropped amid heavy trading Monday, posting a contrast to the Friday rally in the consumer products manufacturer's stock. 

 
U.S. Factory Orders Dropped in September

Orders for U.S. manufactured goods decreased 0.6% to a seasonally adjusted $496.7 billion in September, the Commerce Department said. Economists surveyed expected a 0.5% decrease. 

 
China's Country Banks Sing the Blues

A run on a small rural bank in Henan province last week reignited fears for China's shaky small lenders. Rural banks look less likely than their city peers to precipitate systemic problems, but they still bear close watching. 

 
A U.S.-China Trade Deal Won't Rescue Emerging Market Stocks

What is happening in the slowing Chinese domestic economy matters far more for the MSCI EM index than the latest mood on tariffs. 

 
Marijuana Laws Create Compliance Quandary for U.S. Broker-Dealers

A patchwork of state and federal laws governing the use and sale of marijuana is creating compliance challenges for U.S. firms that manage accounts for investors and trade securities for them. 

 
Large Bitcoin Player Manipulated Price Sharply Higher, Study Says

A single large player, using the Bitfinex exchange and a cryptocurrency called tether, manipulated the price of bitcoin as it ran up to a peak of nearly $20,000 two years ago, a new study has concluded.

