SEC Urged to End Ratings Firms' Conflicted Business Model

An advisory panel is considering whether to recommend a new business model as the agency comes under pressure to act.

New York Fed Official Says Market Interventions Have Restored Calm

The New York Fed's efforts to calm short-term markets and keep them placid is working well, top central bank staffer Lorie Logan said.

Fed Survey Shows Business Loan Demand Weakened in Third Quarter

Demand for business loans weakened in the third quarter as bank customers dialed back their plans for new plant and equipment investment, according to a Federal Reserve survey.

Fed's Daly Says Three Rate Cuts Appropriate

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said the central bank did the right thing to lower rates three times this year, adding that she doesn't see a need to ease policy further.

Newell Bonds Slide in Downgrade Fallout, Treasury Yields Climb

Newell Brands' bonds dropped amid heavy trading Monday, posting a contrast to the Friday rally in the consumer products manufacturer's stock.

Stocks Push to Highs on Trade Optimism

Stocks were lifted by rallying bank and energy shares, and expectations of progress in U.S.-China trade negotiations. The Dow Jones Industrial Average notched its first record since July, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite both hit fresh highs.

Fed Chairman Powell to Testify Before Congressional Committee on Nov. 13

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is set to testify on the economic outlook before the Joint Economic Committee on Nov. 13, the committee said on Monday.

Former Top Fed Staffers Say Average Inflation Targeting Won't Work

A new paper by top former Federal Reserve staffers shoots down a new way of potentially bolstering the Fed's inflation target at a time when central bank tools to deal with an economic downturn are limited.

Coal Plants Would Get More Flexibility on Waste in EPA Proposal

The Environmental Protection Agency proposed easing 2015 rules for disposing of coal ash and wastewater from coal-fired power plants.

India Holds Back From China-Led Asia-Pacific Trade Pact

Asia-Pacific economies including Japan, South Korea and Australia are moving closer to signing a regional China-backed trade pact, but one key country isn't yet on board: India.