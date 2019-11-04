U.S., China Consider Rolling Back Tariffs as Part of Initial Trade Deal

U.S. and Chinese officials are actively considering rolling back some tariffs to clinch the partial trade deal under negotiation, according to people familiar with the talks.

China Services Activity Expands at Slowest Pace in 8 Months

China's services activity expanded at its slowest pace in eight months in October, a private gauge showed Tuesday, a result consistent with official data pointing to a deceleration in growth.

China Cuts Key Interest Rate to Boost Growth

China's central bank cut a key interest rate that could help lower funding costs for businesses amid an economic slowdown.

Fed's Daly Says Three Rate Cuts Appropriate

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said the central bank did the right thing to lower rates three times this year, adding that she doesn't see a need to ease policy further.

SEC Urged to End Ratings Firms' Conflicted Business Model

An advisory panel is considering whether to recommend a new business model as the agency comes under pressure to act.

New York Fed Official Says Market Interventions Have Restored Calm

The New York Fed's efforts to calm short-term markets and keep them placid is working well, top central bank staffer Lorie Logan said.

Fed Survey Shows Business Loan Demand Weakened in Third Quarter

Demand for business loans weakened in the third quarter as bank customers dialed back their plans for new plant and equipment investment, according to a Federal Reserve survey.

Newell Bonds Slide in Downgrade Fallout, Treasury Yields Climb

Newell Brands' bonds dropped amid heavy trading Monday, posting a contrast to the Friday rally in the consumer products manufacturer's stock.

Stocks Push to Highs on Trade Optimism

Stocks were lifted by rallying bank and energy shares, and expectations of progress in U.S.-China trade negotiations. The Dow Jones Industrial Average notched its first record since July, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite both hit fresh highs.

Fed Chairman Powell to Testify Before Congressional Committee on Nov. 13

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is set to testify on the economic outlook before the Joint Economic Committee on Nov. 13, the committee said on Monday.