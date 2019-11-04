Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/04/2019 | 11:16pm EST
U.S., China Consider Rolling Back Tariffs as Part of Initial Trade Deal

U.S. and Chinese officials are actively considering rolling back some tariffs to clinch the partial trade deal under negotiation, according to people familiar with the talks. 

 
China Services Activity Expands at Slowest Pace in 8 Months

China's services activity expanded at its slowest pace in eight months in October, a private gauge showed Tuesday, a result consistent with official data pointing to a deceleration in growth. 

 
China Cuts Key Interest Rate to Boost Growth

China's central bank cut a key interest rate that could help lower funding costs for businesses amid an economic slowdown. 

 
Fed's Daly Says Three Rate Cuts Appropriate

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said the central bank did the right thing to lower rates three times this year, adding that she doesn't see a need to ease policy further. 

 
SEC Urged to End Ratings Firms' Conflicted Business Model

An advisory panel is considering whether to recommend a new business model as the agency comes under pressure to act. 

 
New York Fed Official Says Market Interventions Have Restored Calm

The New York Fed's efforts to calm short-term markets and keep them placid is working well, top central bank staffer Lorie Logan said. 

 
Fed Survey Shows Business Loan Demand Weakened in Third Quarter

Demand for business loans weakened in the third quarter as bank customers dialed back their plans for new plant and equipment investment, according to a Federal Reserve survey. 

 
Newell Bonds Slide in Downgrade Fallout, Treasury Yields Climb

Newell Brands' bonds dropped amid heavy trading Monday, posting a contrast to the Friday rally in the consumer products manufacturer's stock. 

 
Stocks Push to Highs on Trade Optimism

Stocks were lifted by rallying bank and energy shares, and expectations of progress in U.S.-China trade negotiations. The Dow Jones Industrial Average notched its first record since July, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite both hit fresh highs. 

 
Fed Chairman Powell to Testify Before Congressional Committee on Nov. 13

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is set to testify on the economic outlook before the Joint Economic Committee on Nov. 13, the committee said on Monday.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.42% 27462.11 Delayed Quote.17.72%
NASDAQ 100 0.61% 8210.664485 Delayed Quote.27.71%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.56% 8433.200126 Delayed Quote.24.97%
S&P 500 0.37% 3078.27 Delayed Quote.22.79%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:19pIndonesia third-quarter GDP growth eases to 5.02%, slowest in over two years
RE
11:17pAustralia Central Bank Leaves Cash Rate Unchanged
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:15pCUSTOMER SURVEY IN OCTOBER 2019 : Consumer Optimism Maintained
PU
11:06pOil steadies after gains driven by trade optimism
RE
11:05pOil steadies after gains driven by trade optimism
RE
11:03pDOLLAR INDEX : rises on trade deal hopes, Aussie steady after RBA holds fire
RE
11:02pOil steadies after gains driven by trade optimism
RE
10:55pChinese President Xi says need to bring down trade barriers
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1PING AN HEALTHCARE AND TECHNOLOGY CO : Snakes and ladders - SoftBank Vision Fund's climbing, sliding valuation..
2Oil steadies after gains driven by trade optimism
3LYFT, INC. : LYFT : Uber's quarterly loss widens as costs rise; shares fall
4MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL : Profit Fell 23% for Third Quarter -- Update
5SEMAFO INC. : SEMAFO: Cash Flow from Operating Activities before Changes in non-Cash Working Capital of $50 Mi..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group