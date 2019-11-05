U.S., China Consider Rolling Back Tariffs as Part of Initial Trade Deal

Negotiators are discussing a framework that would remove some existing duties, according to people familiar with the talks, as they work toward an accord to end the trade dispute between the two countries.

China Cuts Key Interest Rate to Boost Growth

China's central bank cut a key interest rate that could help lower funding costs for businesses amid an economic slowdown.

OPEC Forecasts Years of Oil Curbs Ahead

OPEC said it expects its oil supplies to fall continuously over the next five years, suggesting the cartel may need to keep cutting output to stabilize prices amid a bigger-than-expected U.S. production boom and sluggish oil demand.

At China Trade Expo, Xi Touts an Appetite for Imports

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday inaugurated a trade fair by saying his government will strive for robust domestic growth to benefit global business activity, messages that come as China's economy slows and trade tension with the U.S. persists.

Australia Central Bank Leaves Cash Rate Unchanged

Australia's central bank on Tuesday kept its benchmark rate unchanged, balancing the need to keep pace with falling rates globally against any unintended harm low rates could be doing to the local economy.

China Services Activity Expands at Slowest Pace in 8 Months

China's services activity expanded at its slowest pace in eight months in October, a private gauge showed Tuesday, a result consistent with official data pointing to a deceleration in growth.

Malaysia Central Bank Holds Policy Rate at 3.00%

Malaysia's central bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged Tuesday, after recent macro indicators suggested moderate economic expansion in the third quarter.

Fed's Daly Says Three Rate Cuts Appropriate

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said the central bank did the right thing to lower rates three times this year, adding that she doesn't see a need to ease policy further.

SEC Urged to End Ratings Firms' Conflicted Business Model

An advisory panel is considering whether to recommend a new business model as the agency comes under pressure to act.

New York Fed Official Says Market Interventions Have Restored Calm

The New York Fed's efforts to calm short-term markets and keep them placid is working well, top central bank staffer Lorie Logan said.