News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

11/06/2019 | 01:16pm EST
First Public Hearings in Impeachment Inquiry to Begin Next Week

The House Intelligence Committee will hold the first public hearings of the impeachment inquiry next week, said committee Chairman Adam Schiff. On Wednesday, a top State Department official appeared privately before House investigators. 

 
America's Productivity Problem

Slowing productivity is cutting into the economy's ability to grow, but there is some hope the future will be brighter. 

 
Stocks Slip as Investors Track Trade Negotiations

U.S. stocks slipped, led by a slump in energy shares, after major indexes notched a string of records in recent sessions. 

 
China Embraces Bankruptcy, U.S.-Style, to Cushion a Slowing Economy

China, after years of pumping out financial support to keep companies afloat and workers happy, has embarked on a debt reckoning-rapidly building a bankruptcy system to take on a significant pickup in corporate defaults. 

 
Fed's Williams Says No Rate Changes Penciled In, Economy Will Drive Policy

Two top Federal Reserve officials said they don't see a need right now for the central bank to press forward with more rate cuts after lowering the cost of short-term borrowing several times this year. 

 
U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Rise Well Above Forecasts

U.S. inventories of crude oil rose 7.9 million barrels, much more than expected last week, as refinery activity surprisingly slowed down, according to data released Wednesday by the Energy Information Administration. 

 
U.S. Collects a Record $7 Billion in Tariffs in September

The U.S. collected a record $7 billion in import tariffs in September as new duties kicked in on apparel, tools, electronics and other consumer goods from China. 

 
German Finance Ministry Signals Support for European Banking Integration

For the first time, Germany's Finance Ministry opened the door to policies that could pave the way for a more unified European banking system, though questions remain over whether the political will exists to push through the reforms. 

 
Saudis to Press OPEC Members for  Production Cuts Ahead of Aramco IPO

The effort is aimed at bolstering oil prices and reminding potential Aramco investors of Saudi Arabia's considerable sway within OPEC. 

 
Focus on Sale of Higher-Fee Mutual Funds Fuels 30-Year High for SEC Enforcement Actions

A crackdown targeting the sale of higher-fee mutual funds boosted enforcement results for Wall Street's main regulator in 2019, driving its annual fines to their highest total in more than 30 years.

