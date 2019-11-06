Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

11/06/2019 | 07:16pm EST
Stocks Waver as Investors Track Trade Negotiations

Major U.S. stock indexes were little changed after notching a string of records in recent sessions. 

 
Iran Calls Red Sea Oil-Shipping Routes Unsafe

Iran has issued a warning to international shipping authorities that commercial routes in the Red Sea are unsafe, saying three of its tankers have been attacked off Saudi Arabia's coast in the past six months. 

 
Fed Adds $62.542 Billion To Markets Wednesday

The New York Fed added $62.542 billion to financial markets on Wednesday as part of the central bank's ongoing efforts to ensure that the financial system has enough liquidity and that short-term borrowing rates remain well-behaved. 

 
First Public Hearings in Impeachment Inquiry to Begin Next Week

The House Intelligence Committee will begin public hearings in its impeachment probe next week, after releasing testimony by the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine that security aid was linked to investigations sought by President Trump. 

 
America's Productivity Problem

Slowing productivity is cutting into the economy's ability to grow, but there is some hope the future will be brighter. 

 
China Embraces Bankruptcy, U.S.-Style, to Cushion a Slowing Economy

China, after years of pumping out financial support to keep companies afloat and workers happy, has embarked on a debt reckoning-rapidly building a bankruptcy system to take on a significant pickup in corporate defaults. 

 
Fed's Williams Says No Rate Changes Penciled In, Economy Will Drive Policy

Two top Federal Reserve officials said they don't see a need right now for the central bank to press forward with more rate cuts after lowering the cost of short-term borrowing several times this year. 

 
Potential Xerox Bid for HP Weighs Down Bond Prices

Xerox's potential takeover of HP provided a lift to shareholders of both companies Wednesday. For bondholders, not so much. 

 
German Finance Ministry Signals Support for European Banking Integration

For the first time, Germany's Finance Ministry opened the door to policies that could pave the way for a more unified European banking system, though questions remain over whether the political will exists to push through the reforms. 

 
U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Rise Well Above Forecasts

U.S. inventories of crude oil rose 7.9 million barrels, much more than expected last week, as refinery activity surprisingly slowed down, according to data released Wednesday by the Energy Information Administration.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.84% 61.74 Delayed Quote.13.89%
WTI 0.02% 56.38 Delayed Quote.23.74%
XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION 3.55% 37.66 Delayed Quote.75.46%
