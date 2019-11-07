German Industrial Production Underwhelms

German industrial production fell by 0.6% in September, a greater than expected drop after a slight increase in the previous month.

Fed Adds $62.542 Billion To Markets Wednesday

The New York Fed added $62.542 billion to financial markets on Wednesday as part of the central bank's ongoing efforts to ensure that the financial system has enough liquidity and that short-term borrowing rates remain well-behaved.

Iran Calls Red Sea Oil-Shipping Routes Unsafe

Iran has issued a warning to international shipping authorities that commercial routes in the Red Sea are unsafe, saying three of its tankers have been attacked off Saudi Arabia's coast in the past six months.

China Embraces Bankruptcy, U.S.-Style, to Cushion a Slowing Economy

China, after years of pumping out financial support to keep companies afloat and workers happy, has embarked on a debt reckoning-rapidly building a bankruptcy system to take on a significant pickup in corporate defaults.

Trade Hopes Lift Copper and Oil

Prices of copper and oil are climbing alongside stocks, highlighting optimism that a possible U.S.-China trade deal could boost global growth.

German Finance Ministry Signals Support for European Banking Integration

For the first time, Germany's Finance Ministry opened the door to policies that could pave the way for a more unified European banking system, though questions remain over whether the political will exists to push through the overhauls.

Options Traders Eye Bullish Bets on Emerging Markets

The $27 billion iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has risen about 12% this year.

Potential Xerox Bid for HP Weighs Down Bond Prices

Xerox's potential takeover of HP provided a lift to shareholders of both companies Wednesday. For bondholders, not so much.

Oil Majors Skip Brazil's Offshore Oil Field Auction

A Wednesday Brazilian oil field auction didn't attract as much interest-or fees-as the country hoped at a difficult moment for oil production in the Americas

America's Productivity Problem

Slowing productivity is cutting into the economy's ability to grow, but there is some hope the future will be brighter.