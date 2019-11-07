Congressional Watchdog Reviewing Hold on Ukraine Aid

The Government Accountability Office is reviewing the Trump administration's hold on nearly $400 million in security assistance to Ukraine after a Democratic senator asked if the freeze violated appropriations law.

Stocks, Bond Yields Rise on Signs of Progress in U.S.-China Talks

U.S. stocks climbed after China said Beijing and Washington agreed to lift some existing tariffs if a deal is struck, signaling that trade talks are progressing.

Bank of England Forecasts Modest Economic Boost if Brexit Plan Passes

The Bank of England said it expects the U.K. economy to pick up modestly over the next three years if lawmakers back Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit deal and the country pursues a free-trade accord with the European Union.

N.Y. Fed: Regulators Have Growing Interest in Climate-Change Risks

A top New York Fed official said financial firms need to weigh the danger of climate change in their risk-management decisions as the central bank continues to examine how unsettled weather could affect the financial system.

WSJ Survey: Economists Split on Causes of Hiring Slowdown

Economists are roughly split over whether the recent hiring slowdown reflects primarily a shortage of workers or softening demand for labor, according to the Wall Street Journal's latest survey of economists.

U.S., China to Phase Out Some Tariffs if Initial Deal Is Struck

China's Commerce Ministry said Beijing and the U.S. have agreed to lift some tariffs on one another in stages if the two countries reach a partial trade deal, a goal both have been building toward since October.

The Wave of Negative Rates Starts to Recede

Negative yields on long-term European government bonds took financial markets by storm earlier this year but are starting to fade away as investors express renewed optimism about global economic growth.

U.S. Jobless Claims Declined Last Week

Initial jobless claims decreased by 8,000 to 211,000 in the week ending Nov. 2. Economists surveyed expected jobless claims to clock in at 215,000.

Foreign Money Supports U.S. Stocks' Rally Back to Record Highs

U.S. stocks remain appealing, despite rich valuations, because of brighter domestic growth prospects than other developed economies, a strong labor market and solid consumer spending, global investors say.

Pensions Venture Into Risky Corners of the Market in Hunt for Returns

Some pension-fund managers are venturing further into unusual investment territory as this year's plunge in bond yields makes it even harder to find decent long-term returns.