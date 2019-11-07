Congressional Watchdog Reviewing Hold on Ukraine Aid

The Government Accountability Office is reviewing the Trump administration's hold on nearly $400 million in security assistance to Ukraine after a Democratic senator asked if the freeze violated appropriations law.

Stocks, Bond Yields Rise on Signs of Progress in U.S.-China Talks

U.S. stocks climbed after China said Beijing and Washington agreed to lift some existing tariffs if a deal is struck, signaling that trade talks are progressing.

China Claims Tariffs Will Go, but Others Express Doubts

Beijing's announcement that the U.S. and China have mutually agreed to roll back tariffs lifted financial markets, adding to optimism that the 18-month trade war is beginning to wind down. But others expressed caution.

Bank of England Forecasts Modest Economic Boost if Brexit Plan Passes

The Bank of England said it expects the U.K. economy to pick up modestly over the next three years if lawmakers back Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit deal and the country pursues a free-trade accord with the European Union.

N.Y. Fed: Regulators Have Growing Interest in Climate-Change Risks

A top New York Fed official said financial firms need to weigh the danger of climate change in their risk-management decisions as the central bank continues to examine how unsettled weather could affect the financial system.

WSJ Survey: Economists Split on Causes of Hiring Slowdown

Economists are roughly split over whether the recent hiring slowdown reflects primarily a shortage of workers or softening demand for labor, according to the Wall Street Journal's latest survey of economists.

Global Yields Climb as Trade Tensions Ease

A surge in government-bond yields world-wide carried the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note to its highest close in three months on Thursday, as signs of further progress in trade negotiations between the U.S. and China stoked investor optimism.

U.S. Jobless Claims Declined Last Week

Initial jobless claims decreased by 8,000 to 211,000 in the week ending Nov. 2. Economists surveyed expected jobless claims to clock in at 215,000.

CFTC Whistleblower Tips and Awards Fall After Record 2018

The number of tips to-and awards given out by-the Commodity Futures Trading Commission's whistleblower program have fallen from records set last year, according to the regulator's annual report to Congress.

Foreign Money Supports U.S. Stocks' Rally Back to Record Highs

U.S. stocks remain appealing, despite rich valuations, because of brighter domestic growth prospects than other developed economies, a strong labor market and solid consumer spending, global investors say.