News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

11/07/2019 | 09:16pm EST
Fed's Bostic 'Fairly Comfortable' With Holding Rates Steady for Now

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said Thursday isn't looking for the U.S. central bank to lower rates again. 

 
Global Yields Climb as Trade Tensions Ease

A surge in government-bond yields world-wide carried the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note to its highest close in three months on Thursday, as signs of further progress in trade negotiations between the U.S. and China stoked investor optimism. 

 
China Claims Tariffs Will Go, but Others Express Doubts

Beijing's announcement that the U.S. and China have mutually agreed to roll back tariffs lifted financial markets, adding to optimism that the 18-month trade war is beginning to wind down. But others expressed caution. 

 
N.Y. Fed: Regulators Have Growing Interest in Climate-Change Risks

A top New York Fed official said financial firms need to weigh the danger of climate change in their risk-management decisions as the central bank continues to examine how unsettled weather could affect the financial system. 

 
Stocks, Bond Yields Rise on Signs of Progress in U.S.-China Talks

U.S. stocks climbed after China said Beijing and Washington agreed to lift some existing tariffs if a deal is struck, signaling that trade talks are progressing. 

 
Bank of England Forecasts Modest Economic Boost if Brexit Plan Passes

The Bank of England said it expects the U.K. economy to pick up modestly over the next three years if lawmakers back Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit deal and the country pursues a free-trade accord with the European Union. 

 
CFTC Whistleblower Tips and Awards Fall After Record 2018

The number of tips to-and awards given out by-the Commodity Futures Trading Commission's whistleblower program have fallen from records set last year, according to the regulator's annual report to Congress. 

 
Pensions Venture Into Risky Corners of the Market in Hunt for Returns

Some pension-fund managers are venturing further into unusual investment territory as this year's plunge in bond yields makes it even harder to find decent long-term returns. 

 
Choosing the Right Earnings Day is a Complex Task for Finance Executives

Deciding when to post earnings increasingly involves weighing regulations, executive travel plans and the timing of competitors' reports, all in an effort to maximize-or perhaps avoid-attention from analysts and investors. 

 
Smaller U.K. Parties Look to Disrupt Brexit With Election Pacts

As Brexit continues to reshape British politics, the country's smaller political parties are breaking with precedent and pushing for pre-election nonaggression pacts in an effort to maximize their impact on the election.

