Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/07/2019 | 11:16pm EST
Fed's Bostic 'Fairly Comfortable' With Holding Rates Steady for Now

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said he isn't looking for the U.S. central bank to lower rates again. 

 
China's Exports Decline Softens in October

Chinese exports last month fell 0.9% from a year earlier, following September's 3.2% decline, data from the General Administration of Customs showed. 

 
Moody's Downgrades India's Outlook to Negative

Moody's Investors Service has downgraded its outlook for India to negative from stable, citing increased risks to its economic growth. 

 
Global Yields Climb as Trade Tensions Ease

A surge in government-bond yields world-wide carried the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note to its highest close in three months on Thursday, as signs of further progress in trade negotiations between the U.S. and China stoked investor optimism. 

 
RBA Expects Growth to Rebound as Rate Cuts Support Economy

The Reserve Bank of Australia said it is relatively upbeat on the outlook for growth and inflation as the impact of recent interest cuts is felt more strongly, cementing its view that the economy has reached a gentle turning point. 

 
China Claims Tariffs Will Go, but Others Express Doubts

Beijing's announcement that the U.S. and China have mutually agreed to roll back tariffs lifted financial markets, adding to optimism that the 18-month trade war is beginning to wind down. But others expressed caution. 

 
N.Y. Fed: Regulators Have Growing Interest in Climate-Change Risks

A top New York Fed official said financial firms need to weigh the danger of climate change in their risk-management decisions as the central bank continues to examine how unsettled weather could affect the financial system. 

 
Brazil Oil Auction Ends in Disappointment

Brazil's second oil auction in two days ended in disappointment, just like the first, with no U.S. or European major oil companies even bidding and only one of the five blocks on offer being sold. 

 
Stocks, Bond Yields Rise on Signs of Progress in U.S.-China Talks

U.S. stocks climbed after China said Beijing and Washington agreed to lift some existing tariffs if a deal is struck, signaling that trade talks are progressing. 

 
Bank of England Forecasts Modest Economic Boost if Brexit Plan Passes

The Bank of England said it expects the U.K. economy to pick up modestly over the next three years if lawmakers back Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit deal and the country pursues a free-trade accord with the European Union.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.08% 4.5313 Delayed Quote.-0.35%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.06% 0.86245 Delayed Quote.-4.39%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.40% 62.12 Delayed Quote.14.77%
WTI -0.09% 56.88 Delayed Quote.24.56%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:22aTOSHIHIRO SUZUKI : Suzuki rethinks promise of India's auto market, and it is not alone
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11/07Most Japan firms affected by typhoons, want Abe govt to spend more - Reuters survey
RE
11/07Most Japan firms affected by typhoons, want Abe govt to spend more
RE
11/07NIEX LLC : Mongolia's Next-generation Cryptocurrency Exchange “AIS-X” (Operated by: National Investment Exchange LLC) Had It's Grand Opening on September 30th, 2019 at 15:00 (GMT +8)
BU
11/07BANK INDONESIA : Current Account Deficit Improved, External Resilience Maintained
PU
11/07Most Southeast Asian stocks fall on uncertainty around tariff concessions
RE
11/07NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/07NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11/07China's October exports, imports fall less than expected
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China, U.S. agree tariff rollback if phase one trade deal is completed
2China, U.S. agree tariff rollback if phase one trade deal is completed
3Oil slips on uncertainty over U.S.-China trade deal, surging inventories
4SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION : VOLKSWAGEN'S SHANGHAI EV PLANT WITH SAIC HAS STARTED TRIAL PRODUCTION: VW CEO
5AMAZON.COM : 'Lion King' lifts Disney earnings as streaming costs stay under budget

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group