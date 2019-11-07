Fed's Bostic 'Fairly Comfortable' With Holding Rates Steady for Now

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said he isn't looking for the U.S. central bank to lower rates again.

China's Exports Decline Softens in October

Chinese exports last month fell 0.9% from a year earlier, following September's 3.2% decline, data from the General Administration of Customs showed.

Moody's Downgrades India's Outlook to Negative

Moody's Investors Service has downgraded its outlook for India to negative from stable, citing increased risks to its economic growth.

Global Yields Climb as Trade Tensions Ease

A surge in government-bond yields world-wide carried the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note to its highest close in three months on Thursday, as signs of further progress in trade negotiations between the U.S. and China stoked investor optimism.

RBA Expects Growth to Rebound as Rate Cuts Support Economy

The Reserve Bank of Australia said it is relatively upbeat on the outlook for growth and inflation as the impact of recent interest cuts is felt more strongly, cementing its view that the economy has reached a gentle turning point.

China Claims Tariffs Will Go, but Others Express Doubts

Beijing's announcement that the U.S. and China have mutually agreed to roll back tariffs lifted financial markets, adding to optimism that the 18-month trade war is beginning to wind down. But others expressed caution.

N.Y. Fed: Regulators Have Growing Interest in Climate-Change Risks

A top New York Fed official said financial firms need to weigh the danger of climate change in their risk-management decisions as the central bank continues to examine how unsettled weather could affect the financial system.

Brazil Oil Auction Ends in Disappointment

Brazil's second oil auction in two days ended in disappointment, just like the first, with no U.S. or European major oil companies even bidding and only one of the five blocks on offer being sold.

Stocks, Bond Yields Rise on Signs of Progress in U.S.-China Talks

U.S. stocks climbed after China said Beijing and Washington agreed to lift some existing tariffs if a deal is struck, signaling that trade talks are progressing.

Bank of England Forecasts Modest Economic Boost if Brexit Plan Passes

The Bank of England said it expects the U.K. economy to pick up modestly over the next three years if lawmakers back Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit deal and the country pursues a free-trade accord with the European Union.