News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

11/08/2019 | 03:16am EST
China Claims Tariffs Will Go, but Others Express Doubts

Beijing's announcement that the U.S. and China have mutually agreed to roll back tariffs lifted financial markets, adding to optimism that the 18-month trade war is beginning to wind down. But others expressed caution. 

 
German Exports Grow 1.5%

German exports rose more strongly than expected in September, gaining 1.5% on the month in adjusted terms, despite a sharp decrease in industrial output. 

 
China's Export Decline Eased in October

China's exports recovered a little in October, with a 0.9% decline from a year earlier compared with a 3.2% drop in September, in an early sign that global demand may be picking up as trade tensions with the U.S. ease. 

 
Fed's Bostic 'Fairly Comfortable' With Holding Rates Steady for Now

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said he isn't looking for the U.S. central bank to lower rates again. 

 
Moody's Downgrades India's Outlook to Negative

Moody's Investors Service has downgraded its outlook for India to negative from stable, citing increased risks to its economic growth. 

 
RBA Expects Growth to Rebound as Rate Cuts Support Economy

The Reserve Bank of Australia said it is relatively upbeat on the outlook for growth and inflation as the impact of recent interest cuts is felt more strongly, cementing its view that the economy has reached a gentle turning point. 

 
Global Yields Climb as Trade Tensions Ease

A surge in government-bond yields world-wide carried the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note to its highest close in three months on Thursday, as signs of further progress in trade negotiations between the U.S. and China stoked investor optimism. 

 
N.Y. Fed: Regulators Have Growing Interest in Climate-Change Risks

A top New York Fed official said financial firms need to weigh the danger of climate change in their risk-management decisions as the central bank continues to examine how unsettled weather could affect the financial system. 

 
Brazil Oil Auction Ends in Disappointment

Brazil's second oil auction in two days ended in disappointment, just like the first, with no U.S. or European major oil companies even bidding and only one of the five blocks on offer being sold. 

 
Stocks, Bond Yields Rise on Signs of Progress in U.S.-China Talks

U.S. stocks climbed after China said Beijing and Washington agreed to lift some existing tariffs if a deal is struck, signaling that trade talks are progressing.

EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.06% 4.5313 Delayed Quote.-0.35%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.98% 61.78 Delayed Quote.14.77%
WTI -0.70% 56.53 Delayed Quote.24.56%
