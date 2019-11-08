Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

11/08/2019 | 03:16pm EST
Trump Says U.S. Hasn't Yet Agreed to Ease China Tariffs

President Trump said the U.S. hasn't yet agreed to a rollback of tariffs, disputing a statement from China Thursday that tariff relief would be part of the first phase of a trade accord between the two nations. 

 
Stocks Waver but Remain Poised for Weekly Gains

Global stocks slipped Friday but remained on track to finish the week with gains as investors awaited progress between the U.S. and China on trade. 

 
Fed's Brainard Says Climate Change Might Have Implications for Neutral Interest Rate

Federal Reserve governor Lael Brainard said the central bank is ramping up its efforts to understand the implications of climate change for monetary policy. 

 
Canada Job Creation Stalls in October

Job growth in Canada unexpectedly stalled in October after two straight strong showings, as declines in the country's manufacturing and construction sectors was offset by hiring in the government sector. 

 
U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls by 7 From Last Week, Third Consecutive Weekly Decline -- Baker Hughes

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by seven in the past week to 684, the lowest level since April 2017, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes. 

 
Consumer Sentiment Rises in Early November

The University of Michigan's preliminary index of November consumer sentiment ticked up to 95.7 from 95.5 at the end of October, although a gauge of current economic conditions trended downward. 

 
How Long Can the Defense Party Last?

Defense stocks have delivered outsize returns over the past six years, but political spats and high valuations threaten to spoil the party. 

 
JPMorgan Deal Shows Possible Path to Smaller Fannie and Freddie

A move by JPMorgan to shed risk on some of its mortgage loans is stirring hope that the tactic could help reduce the government's role in the $11 trillion mortgage market. 

 
German Exports Grow 1.5%

German exports rose more strongly than expected in September, gaining 1.5% on the month in adjusted terms, despite a sharp decrease in industrial output. 

 
China's Export Decline Eased in October

China's exports recovered a little in October, with a 0.9% decline from a year earlier compared with a 3.2% drop in September, in an early sign that global demand may be picking up as trade tensions with the U.S. ease.

BAKER HUGHES 0.59% 22.215 Delayed Quote.5.26%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 0.23% 130.305 Delayed Quote.32.25%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.37% 62.59 Delayed Quote.14.77%
WTI 0.81% 57.37 Delayed Quote.24.56%
