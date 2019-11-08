Giuliani Associates Urged Ukraine's Prior President to Open Biden Probe

Months before President Trump pressed Ukraine's new president to investigate Joe Biden's son and alleged 2016 U.S. election interference, two associates of Rudy Giuliani urged Ukraine's prior president to announce similar probes in exchange for a state visit to Washington.

Trump Says U.S. Hasn't Yet Agreed to Ease China Tariffs

President Trump said the U.S. hasn't yet agreed to a rollback of tariffs, disputing a statement from China Thursday that tariff relief would be part of the first phase of a trade accord between the two nations.

Stocks Close at Records as Investors Flee Havens

U.S. stocks clinched fresh records and government-bond yields notched the biggest weekly gain in a month as investors grew more confident that the economic cycle isn't nearing its end.

Fed's Brainard Says Climate Change Might Have Implications for Neutral Interest Rate

Federal Reserve governor Lael Brainard said the central bank is ramping up its efforts to understand the implications of climate change for monetary policy.

Canada Job Creation Stalls in October

Job growth in Canada unexpectedly stalled in October after two straight strong showings, as declines in the country's manufacturing and construction sectors was offset by hiring in the government sector.

U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls by 7 From Last Week, Third Consecutive Weekly Decline -- Baker Hughes

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by seven in the past week to 684, the lowest level since April 2017, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

Consumer Sentiment Rises in Early November

The University of Michigan's preliminary index of November consumer sentiment ticked up to 95.7 from 95.5 at the end of October, although a gauge of current economic conditions trended downward.

How Long Can the Defense Party Last?

Defense stocks have delivered outsize returns over the past six years, but political spats and high valuations threaten to spoil the party.

JPMorgan Deal Shows Possible Path to Smaller Fannie and Freddie

A move by JPMorgan to shed risk on some of its mortgage loans is stirring hope that the tactic could help reduce the government's role in the $11 trillion mortgage market.

German Exports Grow 1.5%

German exports rose more strongly than expected in September, gaining 1.5% on the month in adjusted terms, despite a sharp decrease in industrial output.