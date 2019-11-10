Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

11/10/2019 | 09:16pm EST
Economy Week Ahead: German Recession Watch, U.S. Retail Sales, Powell Talks to Congress

In the later part of the week, we'll learn whether Germany has slipped into recession and if China's business activity has cooled further, and we'll get a gauge of the all-important American consumer. 

 
Brexit 'Paralysis' Leads Moody's to Lower Outlook on U.K. Debt

Moody's Investors Service lowered its outlook on the U.K.'s debt rating, saying the country's handling of Brexit has shown its once robust public institutions are at risk of losing their predictability and cohesiveness. 

 
China's Consumer Inflation Soars to Highest Level in Years

A doubling of pork prices last month sent Chinese consumer inflation to its highest level in nearly eight years, constraining Beijing's ability to stimulate the economy as growth continues to slow. 

 
U.K. Retailers See Worst October Footfall in Seven Years

British retailers experienced the worst start to the crucial Christmas shopping season in seven years as heavy October rains kept shoppers at home, an industry body said Monday. 

 
Unloved Assets Join Market Rally in Latest Sign of Optimism

Investors are piling into global stocks, emerging markets and commodities, as a more-optimistic outlook on trade and growth fuels a renewed appetite for comparatively risky assets. 

 
U.S. Oil's Growth Challenges Investors

The U.S. has become the world's leading oil producer. That isn't making it any easier on the companies doing the producing. 

 
Giuliani Associates Urged Ukraine's Prior President to Open Biden Probe

Months before President Trump pressed Ukraine's new president to investigate Joe Biden's son and alleged 2016 U.S. election interference, two associates of Rudy Giuliani urged Ukraine's prior president to announce similar probes in exchange for a state visit to Washington. 

 
Trump Says U.S. Hasn't Yet Agreed to Ease China Tariffs

President Trump said the U.S. hasn't yet agreed to a rollback of tariffs, disputing a statement from China Thursday that tariff relief would be part of the first phase of a trade accord between the two nations. 

 
Stocks Close at Records as Investors Flee Havens

U.S. stocks clinched fresh records and government-bond yields notched the biggest weekly gain in a month as investors grew more confident that the economic cycle isn't nearing its end. 

 
Fed's Brainard Says Climate Change Might Have Implications for Neutral Interest Rate

Federal Reserve governor Lael Brainard said the central bank is ramping up its efforts to understand the implications of climate change for monetary policy.

