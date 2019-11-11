Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

11/11/2019 | 09:16am EST
Boston Fed President Warns Central Banks Have Limited Tool Kits

Eric Rosengren warned on Monday many top central banks have a limited tool kit to deal with the next downturn, and added efforts to rollback regulations on banks may be exacerbating risks to the financial sector. 

 
Nigel Farage's Brexit Party Gives Boris Johnson an Election Boost

Britain's euroskeptic Brexit Party said it wouldn't contest hundreds of districts held by the ruling Conservative Party in next month's U.K. election, a boost to Prime Minister Boris Johnson's chances of returning to Downing Street. 

 
Hong Kong Stocks Fall as Violence Builds

Violence in Hong Kong triggered the largest drop in local stocks since August, while concerns around U.S.-China trade negotiations continued to weigh on global markets. 

 
CLO Selloff Flashes Warning Sign to Junk Bond Market

Some securities in the $680 billion market for collateralized loan obligations, or CLOs, lost about 5% in October, reflecting worries about rising risk in the complex investment vehicles. 

 
ESG Funds Enjoy Record Inflows, Still Back Big Oil and Gas

Some of the biggest U.S. sustainable funds are invested in oil-and-gas companies, whose practices often have been attacked by environmental activists. 

 
Bank Share Buybacks Are a Limited-Time Offer

Share buybacks worth a total of $4 billion offer a rare reason to get excited about Europe's beleaguered banking sector right now. Investors should enjoy the boost while it lasts. 

 
U.K. Economy Returns to Growth

The U.K. economy returned to growth in the third quarter, banishing fears of recession as the country heads toward a general election. 

 
Oman Sees Current OPEC Cuts Extended

Oman's oil minister said that current production curbs in OPEC are likely to be extended until the end of 2020, but won't be deepened in the short term. 

 
Hong Kong's Gravity-Defying Property Market Can't Walk on Air Forever

Hong Kong's commercial property market is already hurting from the months of unrest. The housing market will follow.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.51% 0.85715 Delayed Quote.-4.10%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.06% 61.76 Delayed Quote.15.20%
WTI -1.24% 56.36 Delayed Quote.25.40%
