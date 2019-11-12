Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/12/2019 | 03:16pm EST
Stocks Rise as Investors Parse Trump's Comments on Trade

U.S. stocks held on to modest gains as President Trump said the U.S. and China are close to an "phase one" trade deal but emphasized that he will only accept an agreement that would be good for the U.S. 

 
Fed's Harker Says October Rate Cut Wasn't Needed

Philadelphia Fed leader Patrick Harker said the U.S. central bank was wrong to lower interest rates last month, but he didn't call for any change in policy now. 

 
Trump Says U.S., China Close on 'Phase One' of Trade Deal

President Trump said the U.S. and China are close to completing "phase one" of their trade accord, but added, "We are the ones deciding whether or not we want to make a deal." 

 
Crude Prices Swing Between Gains, Losses

Crude futures swung between small gains and losses after OPEC and its allies signaled they were planning to maintain their current curbs on crude output through next year, holding off on more aggressive cuts. 

 
Nasdaq to Exit Energy Futures

Nasdaq said it has agreed to sell its struggling energy-futures business, NFX, to a unit of German exchange group Deutsche Börse, giving up on its four-year effort to break into commodities. 

 
OPEC to Keep Oil Production Curbed Through 2020

OPEC and an alliance of oil producers led by Russia are set to maintain their current curbs on crude output through next year, as some of their U.S. shale rivals plan production cuts of their own for 2020. 

 
A User's Guide to the Confusion Over Sustainable Investing

It's hard to move in the world of investment without being bombarded by sales pitches for running money based on "ESG," or environmental, social and governance criteria. Here's how to make sense of them. 

 
Options Traders Bet on Year-End Rally in China's Stocks

As easing trade tensions push U.S. equities to fresh records, some investors are positioned for China's stocks to extend gains. 

 
Saudis Are Urged Not to 'Miss the Train' on Aramco IPO

Saudi Arabia's middle class is preparing to invest billions of dollars in Aramco shares, as the populace gets the chance to own a sliver of the kingdom's prized asset-the world's most profitable company-for the first time. 

 
Fed Adds $111.909 Billion in Temporary Liquidity to Markets

The New York Fed added $111.909 billion to financial markets on Tuesday.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CRB COMMODITY INDEX 0.10% 195.01 End-of-day quote.0.00%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.37% 62.01 Delayed Quote.15.20%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.21% 8484.747089 Delayed Quote.27.73%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.58% 64.193 Delayed Quote.-7.85%
WTI 0.27% 56.75 Delayed Quote.25.40%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:03pTSX rises 0.16% to 16,909.38
RE
04:00pNRDC NATURAL RESOURCES DEFENSE COUNCIL : India Cooling Action Plan and Implementation Strategies Highlighted at a Sideline Event at the 31st Meeting of the Parties of the Montreal Protocol
PU
03:59pGlobal stocks, dollar rise as Trump says trade deal is near
RE
03:56pStocks, dollar rise as Trump says trade deal is near
RE
03:55pNo tariff adjustments until deal made, Kudlow says - CNBC
RE
03:55pTOOMEY : Presidents Do Not Have the Unilateral Authority to Ban Fracking
PU
03:55pStocks, dollar rise as Trump says trade deal is near
RE
03:40pBoeing gives pilot new job after firestorm over leaked messages - sources
RE
03:35pINGREDION INCORPORATED : Opens first allulose plant in latin america
PU
03:30pPRINTING INDUSTRIES OF AMERICA : TAGA Conference Keynote Speakers and Papers Announced
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. : Alibaba's Singles' Day sales hit record $38 billion; growth slows
2CONTINENTAL AG : CONTINENTAL : Gives Gloomy Auto Sector Outlook After Multibillion-Dollar 3Q Loss
3INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG: FY 2019: FINAL QUARTER AND FULL YEAR EARNINGS IN LINE WIT..
4Wall Street in full speed
5Global stocks, dollar rise as Trump says trade deal is near

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group