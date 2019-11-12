Stocks Waver as Investors Parse Trump's Comments on Trade

Share benchmarks eked out small gains as President Trump said the U.S. and China are close to an "phase one" trade deal but emphasized that he will only accept an agreement that would be good for the U.S.

Fed's Harker Says October Rate Cut Wasn't Needed

Philadelphia Fed leader Patrick Harker said the U.S. central bank was wrong to lower interest rates last month, but he didn't call for any change in policy now.

Trump Says U.S., China Close on 'Phase One' of Trade Deal

President Trump said the U.S. and China are close to completing "phase one" of their trade accord, but added, "We are the ones deciding whether or not we want to make a deal."

Crude Prices Swing Between Gains, Losses

Crude futures swung between small gains and losses after OPEC and its allies signaled they were planning to maintain their current curbs on crude output through next year, holding off on more aggressive cuts.

Nasdaq to Exit Energy Futures

Nasdaq said it has agreed to sell its struggling energy-futures business, NFX, to a unit of German exchange group Deutsche Börse, giving up on its four-year effort to break into commodities.

OPEC to Keep Oil Production Curbed Through 2020

OPEC and an alliance of oil producers led by Russia are set to maintain their current curbs on crude output through next year, as some of their U.S. shale rivals plan production cuts of their own for 2020.

A User's Guide to Confusion Over Sustainable Investing

It's hard to move in the world of investment without being bombarded by sales pitches for running money based on "ESG," or environmental, social and governance criteria. Here's how to make sense of them.

Options Traders Bet on Year-End Rally in China's Stocks

As easing trade tensions push U.S. equities to fresh records, some investors are positioned for China's stocks to extend gains.

Saudis Are Urged Not to 'Miss the Train' on Aramco IPO

Saudi Arabia's middle class is preparing to invest billions of dollars in Aramco shares, as the populace gets the chance to own a sliver of the kingdom's prized asset-the world's most profitable company-for the first time.

Fed Adds $111.909 Billion in Temporary Liquidity to Markets

The New York Fed added $111.909 billion to financial markets on Tuesday.