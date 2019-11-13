U.S.-China Trade Talks Hit Snag Over Farm Purchases

Trade talks between the U.S. and China have hit a snag over farm purchases, creating another obstacle as Beijing and Washington try to lock down the limited trade deal President Trump outlined last month.

Stocks Waver on Worries About Trade Talks

Major U.S. stock indexes wobbled between gains and losses as fresh doubts emerged over the prospects for a trade deal with China.

Fed's Powell Signals Comfort With Current Interest-Rate Stance

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told lawmakers the central bank saw little need to cut interest rates further after making three reductions since July.

U.S. Budget Gap Hits $1 Trillion Over Past 12 Months

The U.S. budget gap grew 34% in the first month of the fiscal year as federal spending outpaced revenue growth, pushing the 12-month deficit past $1 trillion for the first time since February 2013.

Impeachment Inquiry: Trump Pressed U.S. Diplomats on Ukraine Probes

President Trump asked about the status of possible Ukrainian probes into former Vice President Joe Biden and alleged election interference a day after pushing his Ukrainian counterpart to initiate such investigations, the acting ambassador to Ukraine told the House impeachment inquiry on the first day of public hearings.

Lagging Retail Stocks Will Soon Face Next Big Test

Retail stocks have generally lagged behind the broader market this year, hurt by investor worries about store closures, tariffs and declining sales among bricks-and-mortar outlets.

Bank of Canada Expands Lending Toolkit

The Bank of Canada plans to expand its lending options with a new tool aimed at financial institutions experiencing short-term stress resulting from extraordinary events like a cyberattack or a natural disaster.

Auto Borrowing Rises Amid Low Interest Rates, Solid Economy

Americans are borrowing more for cars, a sign lower interest rates and a decadelong economic expansion are supporting purchases of large household items.

Bond Investors Bet On Rise in Inflation

Market-based measures of inflation expectations have climbed in recent weeks, lifted by investors' falling concerns about a near-term recession and growing comfort with riskier assets.

IEA Sees U.S. Shale Squeezing OPEC Influence

U.S. shale-oil production will reshape global energy markets in the years to come, the International Energy Agency said.