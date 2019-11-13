U.S.-China Trade Deal Hits Bump Over Farm Purchases

Trade talks between the U.S. and China have hit a snag over farm purchases, creating another obstacle as Beijing and Washington try to lock down a limited trade deal.

China's Economic Activity Slowed in October

Readings of Chinese economic activity slowed further last month, presenting challenges for Beijing while it tries to resolve trade tensions with the U.S.

Japan's Economy Grows Less Than Expected

Japan's economy grew more weakly than expected in the three months to September owing in part to lower exports, suggesting that a weaker Chinese economy is taking a toll.

Fed's Harker: It's Now Time for Fed to Hold Steady on Rates

Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker reiterated that he has opposed the central bank's rate cuts this year.

U.S. Budget Gap Hits $1 Trillion Over Past 12 Months

The U.S. budget gap grew 34% in the first month of the fiscal year as federal spending outpaced revenue growth, pushing the 12-month deficit past $1 trillion for the first time since February 2013.

Australia's Jobless Rate Ticked Up Slightly in October

Australia's unemployment rate rose slightly to a seasonally adjusted 5.3% in October from 5.2% in September, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said.

Bond Investors Bet On Rise in Inflation

Market-based measures of inflation expectations have climbed in recent weeks, lifted by investors' falling concerns about a near-term recession and growing comfort with riskier assets.

Lagging Retail Stocks Will Soon Face Next Big Test

Retail stocks have generally lagged behind the broader market this year, hurt by investor worries about store closures, tariffs and declining sales among bricks-and-mortar outlets.

Temperatures Are Falling, and so Are Heating Costs

Winter weather has arrived, but heating fuels are priced like Americans still have their windows open.

Fed's Powell Signals Comfort With Current Interest-Rate Stance

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told lawmakers the central bank saw little need to cut interest rates further after making three reductions since July.