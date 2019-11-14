Auto Stocks and Trade Jitters Push Global Markets Lower

Global stocks edged lower as concerns over U.S.-China trade negotiations and weak Chinese economic data weighed on investors.

Growth in Economic Powerhouses Starts to Diverge

A split in the fortunes of the global economy is emerging as Europe's stuttering powerhouses start to steady but their Asian counterparts remain caught in a downward trajectory.

China's Venture Capital Boom Is Over, Leaving Investors High and Dry

China's venture-capital boom, which spawned some of the world's most valuable technology companies and dozens of rags-to-riches entrepreneur tales in recent years, has come to an end.

Latest Chinese Numbers Show Economy Dragging

China's economy is showing fresh signs of weakness even as inflation continues to tick higher-a conundrum for policy makers as the trade dispute with the U.S. drags on.

SEC's Deals With Some Crypto Firms Showing Cracks

Efforts to push cryptocurrency startups to comply with laws governing fundraising may be faltering, as several firms that agreed to fix past misdeeds missed deadlines to repay investors or provide more transparency.

U.S.-China Trade Deal Hits Bump Over Farm Purchases

Trade talks between the U.S. and China have hit a snag over farm purchases, creating another obstacle as Beijing and Washington try to lock down a limited trade deal.

Germany Skirts Recession

Germany's economy narrowly avoided a recession after returning to surprise growth in the third quarter, which was boosted by consumption.

Japan's Economy Hits the Skids-and Things Are Likely to Get Worse

Japan's economy grew at the slowest pace in a year as the U.S.-China trade dispute and Tokyo's frictions with South Korea weighed on exports.

Philippines Central Bank Keeps Benchmark Rate Unchanged

The Philippine central bank on Thursday held interest rates steady as widely expected and said that inflation may have bottomed in October.