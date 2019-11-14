Bullard: Fed Policy Helping Economy More Than Rate Cuts Would Suggest

St. Louis Fed leader James Bullard said the U.S. economy is getting stimulus from central bank policy beyond what three rate cuts would indicate, even as he worried the economy could slow more than expected.

Powell Signals Optimism on Economy, but Cites Trade Uncertainties

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell told lawmakers on Capitol Hill the central bank was optimistic its interest-rate cuts this year would buoy the U.S. economy against headwinds, including trade uncertainty and a global slowdown.

Cisco's Disappointing Outlook Weighs on Stocks

Major U.S. stock indexes struggled to gain traction after a disappointing forecast from Cisco Systems pulled shares of the networking giant sharply lower.

Rewrite of Lower-Income Lending Rules to Advance in December

A top bank regulator is poised to propose changes to bank lending requirements that could potentially transform the way lenders make billions of dollars in loans, investments and donations to customers in lower-income areas.

China Lifts 4-Year Ban on U.S. Chicken

China has agreed to lift a more than four-year-old ban on U.S. poultry imports, both governments said, in what a U.S. industry group said could lead to sales of $2 billion of poultry.

U.S. Jobless Claims Reach 4-Month High

Initial jobless claims rose to 225,000 in the week ended Nov. 9, the highest level since June. Economists had expected 215,000 claims.

Cannabis Stocks Fall on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Canopy Growth, Tilray and Cronos Group have declined this week.

Rising Treasury Yields Quiet Investors' Concerns

Yields on U.S. government bonds have rebounded from near-historic lows, sending one of the clearest signals yet that investors' recession fears have waned.

Fewer Jobless Americans Tap Unemployment Benefits

A lower percentage of people out of work is relying on unemployment payments amid tighter state rules on obtaining the benefits and a strong job market.

Global Economic Powerhouses Stuck in Low Gear

The global economy shows few signs of rebounding from its slowdown, as fresh figures indicate that Germany and Japan are close to stagnation, while China continues to cool.