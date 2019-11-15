Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

11/15/2019 | 07:16am EST
Global Stocks Edge Higher on U.S.-China Trade Deal Hopes

Global stock markets mostly moved higher with investors closing out the week on a calm note following positive signals about U.S.-China trade talks. 

 
Former Ukraine Envoy Yovanovitch to Testify on Campaign to Oust Her

Testimony by Marie Yovanovitch is expected to intensify scrutiny on Rudy Giuliani, the president's lawyer who led a campaign against her, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who she was told could no longer protect her from attacks. 

 
U.S.-China Trade Deal Near, but Trump Not Ready to Sign Off, Kudlow Says

The U.S. and China are nearing a trade deal, but President Trump isn't ready to sign off, White House economic adviser Lawrence Kudlow said. 

 
IEA Lifts Non-OPEC Supply Estimates

The IEA raised its 2020 oil production growth estimate for non-OPEC countries to 2.3 million barrels a day, with the U.S. the key driver of that growth. 

 
China Unveils Policies to Promote Advanced Manufacturing, Service Sectors

China announced a new set of policies to promote the growth of advanced manufacturing, after Beijing abandoned a government-led industrial program at the center of the contentious U.S.-China trade dispute. 

 
Deal on U.S.-Mexico-Canada Trade Pact Takes Shape, Pelosi Says

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Democrats are moving toward a deal with the Trump administration on a renegotiated trade agreement with Canada and Mexico, which could result in a victory for the president. 

 
Stock-Market Technical Indicators Flash Warning

Traders were abuzz this week after two technical indicators, the "Hindenburg Omen" and "Titanic Syndrome," flashed in unison-an unusual event that sometimes precedes a selloff. 

 
There Isn't Enough Special Sauce to Win the Burger Wars

Successful fast-food product launches lure customers from one chain to another rather than expand the pool. Viral hits like Popeyes chicken sandwich aside, recent industry skirmishes mostly amount to a stalemate. 

 
Fed's Bullard: After Three Cuts, It's Now Time for Fed to Hold Steady

St. Louis Fed leader James Bullard said he doesn't see any need to lower interest rates beyond the three cuts the U.S. central bank has made this year.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.74% 61.94 Delayed Quote.14.46%
WTI -0.54% 56.66 Delayed Quote.24.67%
