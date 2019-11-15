Impeachment Hearings: Marie Yovanovitch Says She Felt Threatened by Trump

The former ambassador to Ukraine, who was fired this spring, felt threatened by disparaging comments from President Trump and was alarmed by the State Department's failure to defend her, she testified in the second public impeachment hearing.

Fed Flags Elevated Asset Prices, High Debt as U.S. Risks

The Federal Reserve identified elevated asset prices and historically high debt owed by U.S. businesses as top vulnerabilities facing the U.S. financial system, according to the latest central bank financial-stability report.

Dow Jones Industrial Average Tops 28000

The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged above 28000 for the first time Friday, a furious rally in the final minutes of the trading session. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite joined the Dow in closing at records.

Slower U.S. Consumer Spending Will Cost the Economy Momentum

Sluggish retail-sales growth indicates consumers can't be the economy's only engine.

Bond Funds Lose Appeal as Yields Rise

A steady rise in Treasury yields has investors putting the brakes on their contributions to U.S. bond funds.

U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls by 10 From Last Week, Fourth Consecutive Decline

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by 10 in the past week to 674, the lowest level since April 2017.

U.S. Oil Production Bucks Drilling Slowdown, Keeps Crude Prices in Check

Drillers are laying down rigs, hydraulic-fracturing equipment sits idle and U.S. energy producers are promising fiscal restraint. Yet domestic oil production keeps rising.

U.S. Industrial Production Fell 0.8% in October

U.S. factory production fell in October for the third time in four months, the latest evidence that slower global growth and persistent trade tensions are weighing on the manufacturing sector.

Some Investors Resolve to Ring In the New Year by Lending Cash

Some investors expect a new surge of volatility in short-term money markets at year-end and are preparing to take advantage, gathering cash to lend overnight in the market for repurchase agreements, or repos.

IEA Lifts Non-OPEC Supply Estimates

The IEA raised its 2020 oil production growth estimate for non-OPEC countries to 2.3 million barrels a day, with the U.S. the key driver of that growth.