News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

11/17/2019 | 09:16pm EST
Economy Week Ahead: U.S. Sentiment and Housing-Sector Readings

A key reading on the health of the housing market comes out Thursday, and the Federal Reserve will release minutes from its October meeting midweek. 

 
China's Central Bank to Take Steps to Curb Rising Consumer Prices

Beijing continues efforts to stimulate both domestic demand and slowing economic growth while embroiled in a trade fight with the U.S. 

 
U.K. Election Uncertainty Crimps Property Market Activity

The U.K. property market saw the largest fall in new sellers in over a decade in November, as a looming election, Brexit uncertainty and a seasonal drop in house prices deterred people from putting property up for sale. 

 
Cyclical Shares Propel Stock Market to Latest Milestone

Stocks' latest records are a testament to one thing: Investors aren't worried about a recession happening soon. 

 
Why China's Smaller Banks Are Wobbling

Problems with funding, lending and management are emerging after years of rapid growth. Here's how China's banking system works-and what's going wrong. 

 
Chinese State-Backed Investors Extend Support to Yet Another Bank

Harbin Bank, a politically linked midsize lender, said key private shareholders have been replaced by government investors, becoming the latest financial institution to get state backing this year. 

 
Netflix, T-Mobile, Alphabet: Stocks That Defined the Week

While the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 hit records this past week, here are seven stocks that moved on news. 

 
All News Is Good News When the Market Keeps Ripping Higher

The inexorable logic of a late-stage bull market means future returns will be lower than in the past, even if a recession can be avoided for now. 

 
Impeachment Hearings: Marie Yovanovitch Says She Felt Threatened by Trump

The former ambassador to Ukraine, who was fired this spring, felt threatened by disparaging comments from President Trump and was alarmed by the State Department's failure to defend her, she testified in the second public impeachment hearing. 

 
Fed Flags Elevated Asset Prices, High Debt as U.S. Risks

The Federal Reserve identified elevated asset prices and historically high debt owed by U.S. businesses as top vulnerabilities facing the U.S. financial system, according to the latest central bank financial-stability report.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.80% 28004.89 Delayed Quote.20.05%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.02% 0.85574 Delayed Quote.-4.76%
HARBIN BANK CO., LTD. 2.03% 1.51 End-of-day quote.-15.64%
NASDAQ 100 0.70% 8315.523102 Delayed Quote.30.46%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.73% 8540.828717 Delayed Quote.27.79%
NETFLIX 1.87% 295.03 Delayed Quote.10.23%
S&P 500 0.77% 3120.46 Delayed Quote.24.48%
S&U PLC 0.48% 2100 Delayed Quote.-1.41%
T-MOBILE US 1.60% 78.07 Delayed Quote.22.73%
