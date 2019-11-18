Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

11/18/2019 | 05:16am EST
China PBOC Cuts Seven-Day Reverse Repo Rate to 2.5%

China's central bank lowered the interest rate on its regular reverse repurchase open market operations for the first time since October 2015, aiming to boost market confidence and prop up slowing growth. 

 
Economy Week Ahead: U.S. Sentiment and Housing-Sector Readings

A key reading on the health of the housing market comes out Thursday, and the Federal Reserve will release minutes from its October meeting midweek. 

 
Cyclical Shares Propel Stock Market to Latest Milestone

Stocks' latest records are a testament to one thing: Investors aren't worried about a recession happening soon. 

 
Why China's Smaller Banks Are Wobbling

Problems with funding, lending and management are emerging after years of rapid growth. Here's how China's banking system works-and what's going wrong. 

 
Chinese State-Backed Investors Extend Support to Yet Another Bank

Harbin Bank, a politically linked midsize lender, said key private shareholders have been replaced by government investors, becoming the latest financial institution to get state backing this year. 

 
U.K. Election Uncertainty Crimps Property Market Activity

The U.K. property market saw the largest fall in new sellers in over a decade in November, as a looming election, Brexit uncertainty and a seasonal drop in house prices deterred people from putting property up for sale. 

 
Netflix, T-Mobile, Alphabet: Stocks That Defined the Week

While the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 hit records this past week, here are seven stocks that moved on news. 

 
Impeachment Hearings: Marie Yovanovitch Says She Felt Threatened by Trump

The former ambassador to Ukraine, who was fired this spring, felt threatened by disparaging comments from President Trump and was alarmed by the State Department's failure to defend her, she testified in the second public impeachment hearing. 

 
Fed Flags Elevated Asset Prices, High Debt as U.S. Risks

The Federal Reserve identified elevated asset prices and historically high debt owed by U.S. businesses as top vulnerabilities facing the U.S. financial system, according to the latest central bank financial-stability report. 

 
Dow Jones Industrial Average Tops 28000

The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged above 28000 for the first time Friday, a furious rally in the final minutes of the trading session. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite joined the Dow in closing at records.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.80% 28004.89 Delayed Quote.20.05%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.26% 0.8534 Delayed Quote.-4.76%
HARBIN BANK CO., LTD. 2.03% 1.51 End-of-day quote.-15.64%
NASDAQ 100 0.70% 8315.523102 Delayed Quote.30.46%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.73% 8540.828717 Delayed Quote.27.79%
NETFLIX 1.87% 295.03 Delayed Quote.10.23%
S&P 500 0.77% 3120.46 Delayed Quote.24.48%
T-MOBILE US 1.60% 78.07 Delayed Quote.22.73%
