Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/18/2019 | 09:16pm EST
U.S. Stocks Tick Higher in Quiet Session

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite set another trio of closing records. But with few major economic and earnings reports on the calendar, the stock market's moves were relatively muted. 

 
Powell Meets With Trump, a Frequent Critic, to Discuss Economy

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell met with President Trump, a frequent critic, at the White House to discuss the economy. 

 
Impeachment Probe Examining if Trump Lied to Mueller, House Lawyer Says

The House general counsel indicated the impeachment case against the president could go beyond his interactions with Ukraine that lawmakers are currently focused on. 

 
Ford's New Mustang Drags on the Street

Mustang purists aren't very happy about their beloved pony car becoming an SUV, and an electric one at that. Investors don't seem all that impressed, either. 

 
U.S. Home-Builder Confidence Slips in November

The National Association of Homebuilders said its housing market index fell to 70 from a level of 71 in October. Economists surveyed had expected a reading of 71 for November. 

 
U.S. Treasurys Rally on Trade Concerns

U.S. government bonds strengthened, pushing the yield on the 10-year note down to around 1.81%, after a news report suggested that China was pessimistic about a trade deal with the U.S. 

 
Manufacturers Face New Threat From Fracking Slump

Slowing shale-drilling activity is the latest damper on U.S. manufacturers that had come to rely on a booming domestic energy market. 

 
Trade Flows Set to Stay Weak, Says WTO

Global flows of goods across borders are on course to grow at the weakest pace since the financial crisis, according to the World Trade Organization, as trade tensions and rising tariffs continue to weigh on exports and imports. 

 
China PBOC Cuts Seven-Day Reverse Repo Rate to 2.5%

China's central bank lowered the interest rate on its regular reverse repurchase open market operations for the first time since October 2015, aiming to boost market confidence and prop up slowing growth. 

 
Investors Reap Windfall From Former Hartford Financial Unit

Several wealthy families and investment firms have received an early $700 million payout from a once-troubled unit of Hartford Financial Services that has enjoyed a turnaround since the financial crisis.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.11% 28036.22 Delayed Quote.20.05%
HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP (THE), INC. 0.05% 62.03 Delayed Quote.39.55%
MAJOR HOLDINGS LIMITED -12.50% 0.07 End-of-day quote.7.69%
NASDAQ 100 0.16% 8328.478854 Delayed Quote.30.46%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.11% 8549.93773 Delayed Quote.27.79%
S&P 500 0.05% 3122.03 Delayed Quote.24.54%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:26pAsian shares mixed as doubts grow on elusive U.S.-China trade deal
RE
10:25pSARACEN MINERAL : Chairman's Address to Shareholders
PU
09:42pBOJ conducting research on digital currency - Kuroda
RE
09:40pAFPM AMERICAN FUEL & PETROCHEMICAL MANUFACTURERS : Strong Domestic Consumption Contradicts Ethanol “Demand Destruction” Claims
PU
09:35pCHINA COMMERCE SUGAR INDUSTRY : Our Company Was Invited to Participate in the 2019/20 Sugar Produc...
PU
09:32pKuroda denies ever saying BOJ has unlimited tools to ease policy
RE
09:26pEXCLUSIVE : New York State Attorney General investigating WeWork - sources
RE
09:26pU.S. Congress seeks answers on patient privacy in Google, Ascension cloud deal
RE
09:16pJEFF BEZOS : U.S. watchdog backs Bezos' protest over key Pentagon launch program
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : California to stop buying GM, Toyota and Fiat Chrysler vehicles over emissions fight
2NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA Announces Scalable GPU-Accelerated Supercomputer in the Microsoft Azure Cloud
3T-Mobile CEO Legere to step down next year
4Carl Icahn urges U.S. SEC to 'rethink' proposed rule change for proxy advisers
5SERVICENOW, INC. : ServiceNow to Join S&P 500, Shares Trading Higher

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group