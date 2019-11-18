Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

0
11/18/2019 | 11:16pm EST
U.S. Stocks Tick Higher in Quiet Session

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite set another trio of closing records. But with few major economic and earnings reports on the calendar, the stock market's moves were relatively muted. 

 
Powell Meets With Trump, a Frequent Critic, to Discuss Economy

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell met with President Trump, a frequent critic, at the White House to discuss the economy. 

 
RBA Still Prepared to Ease Further, November Minutes Show

Australia's central bank is prepared to ease monetary policy further to support economic growth, full employment and the meeting of inflation targets, policy meeting minutes showed. 

 
Impeachment Probe Examining if Trump Lied to Mueller, House Lawyer Says

The House general counsel indicated the impeachment case against the president could go beyond his interactions with Ukraine that lawmakers are currently focused on. 

 
Ford's New Mustang Drags on the Street

Mustang purists aren't very happy about their beloved pony car becoming an SUV, and an electric one at that. Investors don't seem all that impressed, either. 

 
U.S. Home-Builder Confidence Slips in November

The National Association of Homebuilders said its housing market index fell to 70 from a level of 71 in October. Economists surveyed had expected a reading of 71 for November. 

 
U.S. Treasurys Rally on Trade Concerns

U.S. government bonds strengthened, pushing the yield on the 10-year note down to around 1.81%, after a news report suggested that China was pessimistic about a trade deal with the U.S. 

 
Manufacturers Face New Threat From Fracking Slump

Slowing shale-drilling activity is the latest damper on U.S. manufacturers that had come to rely on a booming domestic energy market. 

 
Trade Flows Set to Stay Weak, Says WTO

Global flows of goods across borders are on course to grow at the weakest pace since the financial crisis, according to the World Trade Organization, as trade tensions and rising tariffs continue to weigh on exports and imports. 

 
China PBOC Cuts Seven-Day Reverse Repo Rate to 2.5%

China's central bank lowered the interest rate on its regular reverse repurchase open market operations for the first time since October 2015, aiming to boost market confidence and prop up slowing growth.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.11% 28036.22 Delayed Quote.20.05%
MAJOR HOLDINGS LIMITED -12.50% 0.07 End-of-day quote.7.69%
NASDAQ 100 0.16% 8328.478854 Delayed Quote.30.46%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.11% 8549.93773 Delayed Quote.27.79%
S&P 500 0.05% 3122.03 Delayed Quote.24.54%
