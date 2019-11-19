Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

11/19/2019 | 05:16am EST
Powell Meets With Trump, a Frequent Critic, to Discuss Economy

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell met with President Trump, a frequent critic, at the White House to discuss the economy. 

 
RBA Still Prepared to Ease Further, November Minutes Show

Australia's central bank is prepared to ease monetary policy further to support economic growth, full employment and the meeting of inflation targets, policy meeting minutes showed. 

 
Undermining Hong Kong Courts Is Bad for Business

Hong Kong's independent court system is a cornerstone of its prosperity, but a warning from China's legislature casting doubt on that risks deeper harm to the city's economy and competitiveness. 

 
New Zealand to Broaden Scrutiny of Foreign Investment

New Zealand's government plans to strengthen its powers to veto foreign investment in sensitive or strategic industries, the country's associate finance minister said Tuesday. 

 
EU Car Sales Hit Decade High

New car registrations in the European Union rose 8.7% to 1.18 million vehicles in October, the highest monthly total for a decade, with most of the bloc's major markets recording strong gains. 

 
Impeachment Probe Examining if Trump Lied to Mueller, House Lawyer Says

The House general counsel indicated the impeachment case against the president could go beyond his interactions with Ukraine that lawmakers are currently focused on. 

 
U.S. Stocks Tick Higher in Quiet Session

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite set another trio of closing records. But with few major economic and earnings reports on the calendar, the stock market's moves were relatively muted. 

 
U.S. Treasurys Rally on Trade Concerns

U.S. government bonds strengthened, pushing the yield on the 10-year note down to around 1.81%, after a news report suggested that China was pessimistic about a trade deal with the U.S. 

 
Trade Flows Set to Stay Weak, Says WTO

Global flows of goods across borders are on course to grow at the weakest pace since the financial crisis, according to the World Trade Organization, as trade tensions and rising tariffs continue to weigh on exports and imports. 

 
U.K. Politicians Pitch Their Plans to Brexit-Fatigued Business Leaders

The U.K.'s political leaders pitched to Brexit-weary business executives ahead of next month's national election, presenting radically different plans to resolve the country's tortured exit from the European Union and fire up the national economy.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.11% 28036.22 Delayed Quote.20.05%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.15% 0.85591 Delayed Quote.-4.85%
MAJOR HOLDINGS LIMITED -12.50% 0.07 End-of-day quote.7.69%
NASDAQ 100 0.16% 8328.478854 Delayed Quote.31.37%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.11% 8549.93773 Delayed Quote.28.72%
S&P 500 0.05% 3122.03 Delayed Quote.24.54%
