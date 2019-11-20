Log in
News : Economy & Forex

11/20/2019 | 01:16am EST
Stalled U.S.-China Trade Talks Raise Threat of Another Impasse

Trade talks between the U.S. and China are in danger of hitting an impasse, threatening to derail the Trump administration's plan for a limited pact this year as both sides stand firm on key issues including tariffs and agricultural purchases. 

 
China's Benchmark Lending Rates Fall in November

China's benchmark lending rates for both short- and long-term loans fell this month as Beijing heightened efforts to arrest an economic slowdown. 

 
Alibaba Plays Lucky Eights as It Looks to Raise $11.2 Billion in Hong Kong

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba has pulled off a blockbuster Hong Kong stock sale even as protests rage in the city-setting a price that implies gross proceeds of $11.2 billion in a deal packed with auspicious numbers. 

 
Japan's October Exports Fell More Than Expected

The country's exports fell 9.2% on year in October due to weakness in demand for power generating machines, cars and steel, data released by the Ministry of Finance showed. 

 
Trump Accuses Pelosi of Stalling Trade Deal Amid Impeachment Probe

President Trump accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of pressuring Democrats to support his impeachment before she would let them vote on his rewrite of the North American Free Trade Agreement, the latest escalation in his battle to push through one of his top legislative priorities. 

 
FHFA to Propose Capital Rule for Fannie, Freddie in 2020

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac's federal regulator kicked off a process for the mortgage-finance companies to raise enough capital for them to return to private ownership. 

 
Bank of Canada Warns Global Stress Could Affect Domestic Economy

Policy makers need to be prepared for the possibility that global financial stress could spill into Canada despite the domestic economy's overall resilience, Bank of Canada Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins said. 

 
Stocks Slip on Disappointing Retail Earnings

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 pulled back from record levels, sidetracked by weakness in shares of Home Depot and other retailers. 

 
U.K. Election Keeps Investors on Edge

Investors betting on a Boris Johnson win in the coming U.K. election have given British markets a boost, but many remain cautious about the vote's unpredictable set of outcomes. 

 
Fears of Excess Supply Hurt Oil

Fresh worries about excess oil supply are dragging down crude prices once again, reinforcing a trend that continues to weigh on the energy sector.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING 0.35% 185.25 Delayed Quote.35.15%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.36% 27934.02 Delayed Quote.20.19%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.07% 60.71 Delayed Quote.16.92%
NASDAQ 100 0.12% 8338.737307 Delayed Quote.31.37%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.24% 8570.658078 Delayed Quote.28.72%
NIGHTHAWK GOLD CORP. 1.33% 0.38 Delayed Quote.-13.64%
S&P 500 -0.06% 3120.18 Delayed Quote.24.47%
WTI -0.13% 55.26 Delayed Quote.25.46%
