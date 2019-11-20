Global Stocks Fall as Trade Talks Flounder

Global stocks retreated as trade talks between the U.S. and China appeared to near an impasse, with President Trump threatening to raise tariffs further.

Fed Minutes to Shed Light on Internal Debate Over Rates

The Federal Reserve is set to release the minutes of its Oct. 29-30 meeting, offering clues about its decision to cut interest rates and signal a wait-and-see policy stance.

Sondland to Testify in House Inquiry

House impeachment investigators are due to hear a firsthand account from a key witness, U.S. ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, about conversations with President Trump regarding Ukraine investigations.

Mainland Chinese Investors Pile Into Hong Kong Despite Unrest

Investors from mainland China have plowed nearly $20 billion into Hong Kong's stock market in less than six months, focusing on cheap valuations despite long-running unrest.

Shinzo Abe's Record and the Continuing Revolution in Japanese Stocks

The overhaul that came with Japan's Abenomics program transformed the country's listed companies, and still has more to offer.

Battery Metals Slide as Other Commodities Stabilize

Commodities from oil to sugar are rebounding on hopes for a U.S.-China trade deal, but investors' positive mood hasn't extended to metals used in rechargeable batteries.

It Is Time for African Countries to Shed Monetary Colonialism

Fourteen sub-Saharan African nations use the CFA franc, a vestige of the colonial era that was once pegged to the French franc and is now tied to the euro. Earlier this month, after years of popular backlash, eight of them openly proposed to get rid of it.

German Producer Prices Fall Unexpectedly

German producer prices were weaker than expected in October, falling 0.2%, after a sharp contraction in energy prices.

A Mysterious Marble Bubble in Hong Kong

Coming soon to your index funds: a $5.9 billion unprofitable Chinese marble miner that has rallied 3,800% this year.