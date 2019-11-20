Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

11/20/2019 | 03:16pm EST
Fed Officials Cut Rates Amid Worries on Trade, Global Growth

Federal Reserve officials worried that weakness in manufacturing, trade and business investment could threaten the economic expansion by triggering cutbacks in hiring and consumer spending when they cut interest rates last month. 

 
Stocks Fall as Trade Progress Slows

Stocks retreated as trade talks between the U.S. and China appeared to near an impasse, with President Trump threatening to raise tariffs further. 

 
Retail's Tragedy Averted

Pleasing results from Target and Lowe's soothed worries that the U.S. consumer is starting to flag. 

 
Beijing Summons U.S. Diplomat to Protest Support for Protesters

China's Foreign Ministry summoned the highest-ranking U.S. diplomat in the capital to object to Washington's support for Hong Kong protesters, a day after Beijing asserted its authority to rule on Hong Kong's constitutional issues. 

 
Sondland Says He Pursued Ukraine Probes at 'Express Direction' of Trump

A U.S. ambassador who is a central witness to the Ukraine pressure campaign at the heart of the impeachment inquiry said he urged Ukraine to announce investigations "at the express direction" of President Trump. 

 
Canada Inflation Stays Close to 2% in October

Canada's annual inflation rate rose in October and for a third straight month at a pace just shy of the Bank of Canada's 2% target. 

 
Battery Metals Slide as Other Commodities Stabilize

Commodities from oil to sugar are rebounding on hopes for a U.S.-China trade deal, but investors' positive mood hasn't extended to metals used in rechargeable batteries. 

 
Mainland Chinese Investors Pile Into Hong Kong Despite Unrest

Investors from mainland China have plowed nearly $20 billion into Hong Kong's stock market in less than six months, focusing on cheap valuations despite long-running unrest. 

 
Fed Adds $74.35 Billion in Overnight Liquidity

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York added $74.35 billion in temporary liquidity to the financial system on Wednesday. 

 
It Is Time for African Countries to Shed Monetary Colonialism

Fourteen sub-Saharan African nations use the CFA franc, a vestige of the colonial era that was once pegged to the French franc and is now tied to the euro. Earlier this month, after years of popular backlash, eight of them openly proposed to get rid of it.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CRB COMMODITY INDEX 0.10% 195.01 End-of-day quote.0.00%
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.70% 62.42 Delayed Quote.16.92%
LONDON SUGAR -1.06% 336.2 End-of-day quote.0.66%
WTI 3.04% 57.09 Delayed Quote.25.46%
