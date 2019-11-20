Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

11/20/2019 | 09:16pm EST
Stocks Fall as Trade Progress Slows

Stocks retreated as trade talks between the U.S. and China appeared to near an impasse, with President Trump threatening to raise tariffs further. 

 
Retail's Tragedy Averted

Pleasing results from Target and Lowe's soothed worries that the U.S. consumer is starting to flag. 

 
Oil Rallies as Stockpiles Rise Less Than Expected

Crude-oil prices snapped a two-session streak of declines after a weekly government report showed a smaller-than-anticipated rise in inventories. 

 
Beijing Summons U.S. Diplomat to Protest Support for Protesters

China's Foreign Ministry summoned the highest-ranking U.S. diplomat in the capital to object to Washington's support for Hong Kong protesters, a day after Beijing asserted its authority to rule on Hong Kong's constitutional issues. 

 
Fed Officials Cut Rates Last Month Amid Worries on Trade, Growth

Federal Reserve officials worried that weakness in manufacturing, trade and business investment could threaten the economic expansion by triggering cutbacks in hiring and consumer spending. 

 
Sondland Says He Pursued Ukraine Probes at 'Express Direction' of Trump

Ambassador Gordon Sondland said Wednesday at a public hearing that "at the express direction" of President Trump he urged Ukraine to announce investigations that would benefit the president politically. 

 
Canada Inflation Stays Close to 2% in October

Canada's annual inflation rate rose in October and for a third straight month at a pace just shy of the Bank of Canada's 2% target. 

 
Battery Metals Slide as Other Commodities Stabilize

Commodities from oil to sugar are rebounding on hopes for a U.S.-China trade deal, but investors' positive mood hasn't extended to metals used in rechargeable batteries. 

 
Mainland Chinese Investors Pile Into Hong Kong Despite Unrest

Investors from mainland China have plowed nearly $20 billion into Hong Kong's stock market in less than six months, focusing on cheap valuations despite long-running unrest. 

 
Fed Adds $74.35 Billion in Overnight Liquidity

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York added $74.35 billion in temporary liquidity to the financial system on Wednesday.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CRB COMMODITY INDEX 0.10% 195.01 End-of-day quote.0.00%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.35% 62.19 Delayed Quote.16.92%
LONDON SUGAR -1.06% 336.2 End-of-day quote.0.66%
WTI -0.30% 56.87 Delayed Quote.25.46%
