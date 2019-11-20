Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/20/2019 | 11:16pm EST
Trump Blames Beijing for Lagging Trade Talks

President Trump criticized China's efforts to reach a deal during a visit to an Apple plant, where he sought to promote economic growth against the backdrop of a continuing trade war and the intensifying impeachment probe. 

 
Fed Officials Cut Rates Last Month Amid Worries on Trade, Growth

Federal Reserve officials worried that weakness in manufacturing, trade and business investment could threaten the economic expansion by triggering cutbacks in hiring and consumer spending. 

 
Retail's Tragedy Averted

Pleasing results from Target and Lowe's soothed worries that the U.S. consumer is starting to flag. 

 
Oil Rallies as Stockpiles Rise Less Than Expected

Crude-oil prices snapped a two-session streak of declines after a weekly government report showed a smaller-than-anticipated rise in inventories. 

 
Stocks Fall as Trade Progress Slows

Stocks retreated as trade talks between the U.S. and China appeared to near an impasse, with President Trump threatening to raise tariffs further. 

 
Beijing Summons U.S. Diplomat to Protest Support for Protesters

China's Foreign Ministry summoned the highest-ranking U.S. diplomat in the capital to object to Washington's support for Hong Kong protesters, a day after Beijing asserted its authority to rule on Hong Kong's constitutional issues. 

 
Sondland Says He Pursued Ukraine Probes at 'Express Direction' of Trump

Ambassador Gordon Sondland said at a public hearing that "at the express direction" of President Trump he urged Ukraine to announce investigations that would benefit the president politically. 

 
Canada Inflation Stays Close to 2% in October

Canada's annual inflation rate rose in October and for a third straight month at a pace just shy of the Bank of Canada's 2% target. 

 
Battery Metals Slide as Other Commodities Stabilize

Commodities from oil to sugar are rebounding on hopes for a U.S.-China trade deal, but investors' positive mood hasn't extended to metals used in rechargeable batteries. 

 
Mainland Chinese Investors Pile Into Hong Kong Despite Unrest

Investors from mainland China have plowed nearly $20 billion into Hong Kong's stock market in less than six months, focusing on cheap valuations despite long-running unrest.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -1.16% 263.19 Delayed Quote.66.85%
CRB COMMODITY INDEX 0.10% 195.01 End-of-day quote.0.00%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.40% 62.18 Delayed Quote.16.92%
LONDON SUGAR 0.03% 336.3 End-of-day quote.0.69%
REACH PLC -4.21% 91 Delayed Quote.37.88%
WTI -0.18% 56.82 Delayed Quote.25.46%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:39aAlibaba, Aramco share sale bonanza fails to deliver banks fee windfall
RE
12:35aAlibaba, Aramco share sale bonanza fails to deliver banks fee windfall
RE
12:31aMR PRICE : SENS – Interim Results – September 2019
PU
12:21aJACK MA : Competition intensifies in China's $100 billion, red-hot ETF market
RE
12:21aBRAVURA : Cyber security in the Information Age – CPS 234 and the key role of third parties
PU
12:16aChina has room for more interest rate cuts - former PBOC governor
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:06aCHINA CAMC ENGINEERING : CAMCE Signed Five Purchase Agreements at CIIE
PU
12:06aOIL INDIA : becomes 1st to commence 2D vibroseis seismic survey operations under OALP in Rajasthan
PU
12:01aDEVEX RESOURCES : Ceasing to be a substantial holder
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1A U.S.-China 'phase one' trade deal may not be inked this year
2Oil dips on concerns of delay in U.S.-China trade deal until next year
3APPLE INC. : APPLE : Trump Blames Beijing for Lagging Trade Talks
4ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Some Huawei suppliers get U.S. approval to restart sales to blacklisted firm
5A U.S.-China 'phase one' trade deal may not be inked this year

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group