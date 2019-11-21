Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

11/21/2019 | 03:16pm EST
Bank of Canada Governor Says Monetary Conditions About Right

Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said he thinks the central bank has monetary conditions about right, adding to expectations that the bank will leave its key interest rate on hold in December. 

 
U.S. Existing-Home Sales Increased 1.9% in October

Sales of previously owned homes rose in October after a decline the previous month, with gains concentrated in mid- and high-priced homes, a sign limited inventory is posing challenges for sales of homes priced at the low end. 

 
U.S. Stocks Slip Amid Conflicting Signals on Trade Talks

U.S. stock indexes edged lower as investors assessed conflicting signals on the prospects for the U.S.-China trade talks. 

 
China Invited U.S. Trade Negotiators for Direct Talks

China's chief trade negotiator has invited his American counterparts for a new round of talks, according to people briefed on the matter, as both sides are struggling to strike a limited deal to help de-escalate tensions. 

 
Threat of Auto Import Tariffs Remains Despite Lapsed Deadline

President Trump's decision to let a deadline to impose tariffs on foreign auto imports lapse without taking action has left the auto industry puzzled over the White House's next move-which could include new levy action. 

 
Fiona Hill Calls Theories About Election Interference by Ukraine False

A former White House national-security official warned lawmakers against promoting a "fictional narrative" that Ukraine interfered in U.S. elections and called such a theory Russian propaganda, marking a sharp disagreement with President Trump. 

 
Renowned Investor Bacon to Return Client Cash

Louis Bacon, the hedge-fund manager who rose to prominence for outsize and often successful global markets bets, is ending his career managing the money of others. 

 
European Financial Stocks Poised for Best Year Since 2013

Investors betting on takeovers among the region's biggest exchange operators and improving prospects for asset managers have boosted financial stocks even as banks continue to slump. 

 
Fed Adds $103.65 Billion to Financial System

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York added $103.65 billion in temporary liquidity to the financial system on Thursday. 

 
Falling Industrial Metals Highlight Lingering Trade Concerns

Falling prices of industrial metals such as copper and aluminum signal that some investors remain wary of setbacks to a U.S.-China trade deal.

ACTION S.A. 0.00% 2.99 End-of-day quote.2.05%
LME ALUMINIUM CASH 0.78% 1748 End-of-day quote.-5.92%
LME COPPER CASH 0.88% 5873 End-of-day quote.0.58%
