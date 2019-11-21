Federal Reserve Steps Up Scrutiny of Tech Firms That Serve Banks

The Federal Reserve is looking at ways to step up supervision of technology firms that serve the banking industry, amid ongoing concerns about the threat of cybersecurity breaches, a senior official said.

Dollar Edges Higher as Trade Tensions Build

The U.S. dollar crept higher Thursday, as investors awaited developments in trade talks between the U.S. and China with some worrying a deal isn't close.

Pelosi Skeptical U.S.-Canada-Mexico Trade Deal Will Pass This Year

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi cast doubt Thursday on whether Congress has enough time to pass President Trump's renegotiated North American trade agreement before year's end.

Democratic Senators Want the Fed to Better Prepare Banks for Climate Change

A group of Democratic senators, half of whom currently running for president, are supporting a new bill that would direct the Federal Reserve to formally factor climate-change risks into its oversight of banks.

Bank of Canada Governor Says Monetary Conditions About Right

Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said he thinks the central bank has monetary conditions about right, adding to expectations that the bank will leave its key interest rate on hold in December.

Fed Adds $103.65 Billion to Financial System

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York added $103.65 billion in temporary liquidity to the financial system on Thursday.

Renowned Investor Bacon to Return Client Cash

Louis Bacon, the hedge-fund manager who rose to prominence for outsize and often successful global markets bets, is ending his career managing the money of others.

China Invited U.S. Trade Negotiators for Direct Talks

China's chief trade negotiator has invited his American counterparts for a new round of talks, according to people briefed on the matter, as both sides are struggling to strike a limited deal to help de-escalate tensions.

Falling Industrial Metals Highlight Lingering Trade Concerns

Falling prices of industrial metals such as copper and aluminum signal that some investors remain wary of setbacks to a U.S.-China trade deal.

U.S. Stocks Slip Amid Conflicting Signals on Trade Talks

U.S. stock indexes edged lower as investors assessed conflicting signals on the prospects for the U.S.-China trade talks.