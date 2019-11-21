Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/21/2019 | 09:16pm EST
Federal Reserve Steps Up Scrutiny of Tech Firms That Serve Banks

The Federal Reserve is looking at ways to step up supervision of technology firms that serve the banking industry, amid ongoing concerns about the threat of cybersecurity breaches, a senior official said. 

 
Dollar Edges Higher as Trade Tensions Build

The U.S. dollar crept higher Thursday, as investors awaited developments in trade talks between the U.S. and China with some worrying a deal isn't close. 

 
Pelosi Skeptical U.S.-Canada-Mexico Trade Deal Will Pass This Year

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi cast doubt Thursday on whether Congress has enough time to pass President Trump's renegotiated North American trade agreement before year's end. 

 
Democratic Senators Want the Fed to Better Prepare Banks for Climate Change

A group of Democratic senators, half of whom currently running for president, are supporting a new bill that would direct the Federal Reserve to formally factor climate-change risks into its oversight of banks. 

 
Bank of Canada Governor Says Monetary Conditions About Right

Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said he thinks the central bank has monetary conditions about right, adding to expectations that the bank will leave its key interest rate on hold in December. 

 
Fed Adds $103.65 Billion to Financial System

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York added $103.65 billion in temporary liquidity to the financial system on Thursday. 

 
Renowned Investor Bacon to Return Client Cash

Louis Bacon, the hedge-fund manager who rose to prominence for outsize and often successful global markets bets, is ending his career managing the money of others. 

 
China Invited U.S. Trade Negotiators for Direct Talks

China's chief trade negotiator has invited his American counterparts for a new round of talks, according to people briefed on the matter, as both sides are struggling to strike a limited deal to help de-escalate tensions. 

 
Falling Industrial Metals Highlight Lingering Trade Concerns

Falling prices of industrial metals such as copper and aluminum signal that some investors remain wary of setbacks to a U.S.-China trade deal. 

 
U.S. Stocks Slip Amid Conflicting Signals on Trade Talks

U.S. stock indexes edged lower as investors assessed conflicting signals on the prospects for the U.S.-China trade talks.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LME ALUMINIUM CASH 0.78% 1748 End-of-day quote.-5.92%
LME COPPER CASH 0.88% 5873 End-of-day quote.0.58%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:02pTGA THERAPEUTIC GOODS ADMINISTRATION : Updates to the Prescribing Medicines in Pregnancy database
PU
09:33pChina revises up nominal 2018 GDP, says won't impact 2019 growth calculation
RE
09:30pPetronas sees commercial production this year at southern Malaysia refinery
RE
09:28pChina revises up nominal 2018 GDP, says won't impact 2019 growth calculation
RE
09:19pChina to speed launch of rare earth futures contracts, Shanghai exchange says
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:10pOil falls from two-month high as U.S.-China trade doubts dominate
RE
09:03pOil falls from two-month high as U.S.-China trade doubts dominate
RE
08:31pJapan economy minister says exports, production continue to show weakness
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORPORATION : CHARLES SCHWAB IN TALKS TO BUY SMALLER RIVAL TD AMERITRADE: CNBC
2HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA : EXCLUSIVE: Unilever, Henkel and buyout funds eye bids for Coty's $7 billion beauty bran..
3Oil falls from two-month high as U.S.-China trade doubts dominate
4AURORA CANNABIS INC. : AURORA CANNABIS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc..
5PANASONIC CORPORATION : PANASONIC HAS NO PLANS FOR NEW TESLA BATTERY PLANT IN CHINA: CEO

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group