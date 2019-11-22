European Stocks Lifted by Better Economic Data

European stocks looked set to end the week on a brighter note after German and French industrial survey data proved to be better than expected for November.

Lagarde Calls For 'New European Policy Mix'

Christine Lagarde said the ECB will undertake a "strategic review" in the near future, and called for a "new European policy mix" to drive the eurozone economy forward.

Eurozone Manufacturing PMI Limps to 3-Month High

The flash reading of the eurozone manufacturing PMI rose to a 3-month high of 46.6 in November, slightly above a consensus forecast, but below the 50 level, indicating contractionary conditions.

German Adjusted GDP Matches Estimates

Germany's economy grew 0.1% in the third quarter thanks to household and government consumption, and was in line with preliminary estimates.

Federal Reserve Steps Up Scrutiny of Tech Firms That Serve Banks

The Federal Reserve is looking at ways to step up supervision of technology firms that serve the banking industry, amid ongoing concerns about the threat of cybersecurity breaches, a senior official said.

China Raised 2018 GDP Estimate by 2.1%

China raised its estimate for last year's gross domestic product by 2.1%, putting the size of the world's second-largest economy at $13.078 trillion.

Pelosi Skeptical U.S.-Canada-Mexico Trade Deal Will Pass This Year

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi cast doubt Thursday on whether Congress has enough time to pass President Trump's renegotiated North American trade agreement before year's end.

Democratic Senators Want the Fed to Better Prepare Banks for Climate Change

A group of Democratic senators, half of whom currently running for president, are supporting a new bill that would direct the Federal Reserve to formally factor climate-change risks into its oversight of banks.

Bank of Canada Governor Says Monetary Conditions About Right

Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said he thinks the central bank has monetary conditions about right, adding to expectations that the bank will leave its key interest rate on hold in December.

Fed Adds $103.65 Billion to Financial System

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York added $103.65 billion in temporary liquidity to the financial system on Thursday.