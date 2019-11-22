Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/22/2019 | 05:16am EST
European Stocks Lifted by Better Economic Data

European stocks looked set to end the week on a brighter note after German and French industrial survey data proved to be better than expected for November. 

 
Lagarde Calls For 'New European Policy Mix'

Christine Lagarde said the ECB will undertake a "strategic review" in the near future, and called for a "new European policy mix" to drive the eurozone economy forward. 

 
Eurozone Manufacturing PMI Limps to 3-Month High

The flash reading of the eurozone manufacturing PMI rose to a 3-month high of 46.6 in November, slightly above a consensus forecast, but below the 50 level, indicating contractionary conditions. 

 
German Adjusted GDP Matches Estimates

Germany's economy grew 0.1% in the third quarter thanks to household and government consumption, and was in line with preliminary estimates. 

 
Federal Reserve Steps Up Scrutiny of Tech Firms That Serve Banks

The Federal Reserve is looking at ways to step up supervision of technology firms that serve the banking industry, amid ongoing concerns about the threat of cybersecurity breaches, a senior official said. 

 
China Raised 2018 GDP Estimate by 2.1%

China raised its estimate for last year's gross domestic product by 2.1%, putting the size of the world's second-largest economy at $13.078 trillion. 

 
Pelosi Skeptical U.S.-Canada-Mexico Trade Deal Will Pass This Year

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi cast doubt Thursday on whether Congress has enough time to pass President Trump's renegotiated North American trade agreement before year's end. 

 
Democratic Senators Want the Fed to Better Prepare Banks for Climate Change

A group of Democratic senators, half of whom currently running for president, are supporting a new bill that would direct the Federal Reserve to formally factor climate-change risks into its oversight of banks. 

 
Bank of Canada Governor Says Monetary Conditions About Right

Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said he thinks the central bank has monetary conditions about right, adding to expectations that the bank will leave its key interest rate on hold in December. 

 
Fed Adds $103.65 Billion to Financial System

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York added $103.65 billion in temporary liquidity to the financial system on Thursday.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:33aIndonesia plans to cut corporate tax rate in stages to reach 20% starting 2023 - finance minister
RE
05:30aJapan tempers view on employment, profits as slowing global growth weighs
RE
05:30aNigeria's economy grew in Q3 after oil output rose to three year high
RE
05:30aEURO ZONE NEEDS TO CREATE ITS OWN ECONOMIC GROWTH AT HOME : ECB's Lagarde
RE
05:30aFive key takeaways from Lagarde's first policy speech atop ECB
RE
05:29aJapan tempers view on employment, profits as slowing global growth weighs
RE
05:25aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most bounce back after Chinese President's comments revive trade deal hopes
RE
05:22aWoodford closure may mean tougher fund rules needed - Irish central bank
RE
05:18aToronto Dominion joins list of systemic global banks
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla's electric pickup breaks the mould with angular design and armored glass
2China's Xi says he wants to work out initial trade deal with U.S.
3HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA : EXCLUSIVE: Unilever, Henkel and buyout funds eye bids for Coty's $7 billion beauty bran..
4TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORPORATION : TD AMERITRADE : Charles Schwab in advanced talks to buy TD Ameritrade
5BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : stock bumps after US nicotine decision

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group